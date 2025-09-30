Victoria’s 2025 Property Market Set to Explode: Prices, Hotspots & Expert Forecasts

Melbourne’s home prices are surging. Domain and KPMG forecast ~6%–7% growth in 2025–26, pushing the median house price toward ~$1.1 million abc.net.au australianpropertyupdate.com.au. KPMG specifically sees Melbourne’s houses up +6.6% and units +7.1% in 2026 australianpropertyupdate.com.au. Nationally, analysts (Domain, CoreLogic) expect price rises of ~4–5% per year as interest rates are cut abc.net.au kpmg.com.

After a multi-year boom, Victoria’s housing market cooled in 2022–24 under high interest rates. CoreLogic data show Victorian home values fell ~2–3% in 2024 (regional Victoria down −2.7%, Melbourne −3.0%) openagent.com.au. Rents soared however (Vic rentals grew nearly 8% YoY) as vacancy remained ultra-low. With the RBA’s pivot, forecasts have shifted upward. Domain’s June 2025 report projects Melbourne prices up 6% in FY2025–26 to a median ~$1.1 m abc.net.au. KPMG’s June 2025 outlook similarly projects strong gains: Melbourne house prices +6.5% in 2025 and +6.6% in 2026 (units +3.6% and +7.1%) kpmg.com australianpropertyupdate.com.au. Nationally KPMG sees +4.9% for houses in 2025 (+4.5% in 2026) and +4.5% (to +5.1%) for units kpmg.com. CoreLogic’s 2024 national wrap noted Melbourne had fallen to the third-cheapest capital due to the downturn abc.net.au, but analysts now expect a swift recovery. Other forecasters (e.g. Deloitte, Oxford Economics) are also now predicting Aussie home prices up ~4–6% pa into 2026.

In the commercial sector, prices behaved differently. Melbourne CBD offices saw values decline as vacancy jumped (to ~18% by late 2024 cbre.com.au), but early 2025 brought signs of stability: no major new towers are coming (5‑year supply ~66% below trend cbre.com.au) and prime rents are inching up. KPMG notes “office values are showing signs of stabilisation in early 2025” for top-quality assets assets.kpmg.com. Retail property in Melbourne is firming; Q1 2025 turnover rose 1.9% cbre.com.au and visitor numbers are climbing as consumers return to centers. Industrial remains red-hot: historically low vacancies (~2–3%) have started to tick up as new big projects finish, but overall rent growth will “stabilize” rather than crash assets.kpmg.com.

Demand and Supply Factors

Population growth and migration: Victoria’s booming population is the primary demand driver. The state grew ~1.8% (year to Mar 2025) id.com.au, faster than much of the country, reaching 7 million residents id.com.au. Melbourne, in particular, attracted a record inflow of domestic and international migrants. Over 2023–24 net overseas migration to Australia was ~316,000 (vs 494,000 prior year) id.com.au, largely filling Melbourne’s demand. At the same time, Australian cities are exporting people: over the 2023–24 year, capital‑to‑regional moves jumped ~10.5% upmove.com.au, with Geelong (Vic) emerging as the leading destination upmove.com.au. This puts extra demand on regional housing.

Construction and land: Supply has not kept up. Victoria’s homebuilding peaked pre-COVID but has since fallen: building approvals are at historic lows propertyupdate.com.au. High costs (materials, labor), inflation and local regulations have stalled many projects. Zoning and planning changes in 2024–25 (e.g. relaxing some height rules, design codes) aim to help, but take time to implement. The new Housing Statement pledges 800,000 homes by 2034 and faster approvals vic.gov.au. Meanwhile, many urban infill projects face hurdles, so most near-term supply growth will come from greenfield suburbs (e.g. Clyde, Donnybrook). This persistent undersupply is why even with modest population growth, prices and rents are rising.

Interest rates and credit: After aggressive hikes, the RBA paused and reversed course in 2025. Lower rates improve mortgage affordability: every 25 bp cut can lift buyer purchasing power ~5%. Analysts agree that expected rate cuts (to ~3.60% by 2026) will reignite demand. However, very high previous rates have “priced some buyers out,” especially first-timers. Affordability pressures mean more buyers looking at multi-unit (lower prices) rather than house market. Mortgage serviceability rules (prudential limits on repayments) will continue to guard against overheating.

Economic growth and jobs: Victoria’s economy is set to accelerate: the 2025–26 state budget forecasts GDP growth of ~2.5% budget.vic.gov.au. Unemployment is low (~3.9% mid-2025) but is expected to edge up toward 5–6% by 2026 (RBA baseline rba.gov.au). Still, labor markets remain tight, supporting household incomes. Infrastructure spending (Big Build) and the digital economy provide jobs. A robust economy underpins housing demand, but if growth slows significantly, it could dampen price gains.

Investment Opportunities & Risks

Opportunities: Analysts highlight that metro Melbourne offers select hotspots. Core & middle suburbs: areas near transit (inner suburbs, middle ring) are in structural demand and undersupplied propertyupdate.com.au. Growth corridors: Greenfield precincts like Clyde South (Southeast) and Tarneit/Newport (West) have planned development dollars and new train lines, promising population influx premier.vic.gov.au. Regional hubs: Geelong (cheap relative to Melbourne), Bendigo, Ballarat and towns with strong job bases attract investors, especially given higher rental yields and capital gains potential openagent.com.au propertyology.com.au. Some niche markets (coastal or amenity-oriented towns like Mansfield, Bairnsdale openagent.com.au openagent.com.au) also draw buyers seeking lifestyle or tourism-led growth. Commercially, logistics/industrial property remains attractive as e-commerce grows; Melbourne industrial rents are still above pre-pandemic peaks. Retail in strong locations (neighborhood shops, well-positioned malls) should continue recovering as consumer spending increases.

Risks: The flip side includes continuing high interest rates (if inflation persists) cutting into affordability. An unexpected economic slowdown would curtail migration and demand. Over-building is a concern in some segments: for example, there is a cluster of new apartment towers in Melbourne’s CBD and inner north – if buyer demand falters, prices there could stagnate. Stricter lending standards (e.g. tighter servicing checks, negative equity fears) may make banks more cautious. On government policy, major risk is political change – a future government could reverse incentives (e.g. reintroduce stamp duty on off-the-plan deals, change land tax rules). Finally, macroeconomic factors like a global downturn or trade war could restrain property by raising unemployment or reducing capital flows.

Government Policies and Infrastructure

Taxes and Incentives: Victoria retains progressive stamp duty on property transfers (peaking ~6–7% of price for houses). However, recent budgets have slashed duty on new apartments/townhouses (off-the-plan) – the 2024/25 concessions were doubled and extended into 2026 premier.vic.gov.au. First Home Buyers get $10,000 grants on new homes (lowers stamp duty effectively) vic.gov.au. A Vacant Residential Land Tax (1–3% of value) applies to unused homes, and a Foreign Purchaser Surcharge (+7% duty) applies to overseas buyers (aimed at cooling demand). No sweeping abolition of stamp duty has been implemented (unlike some talk of land tax), but the govt is monitoring housing affordability.

Regional and Suburban Variations

Victoria’s market is not uniform. Within Melbourne, inner-city and middle-ring suburbs (Port Phillip, Yarra, Boroondara, Monash, etc) have limited land but strong owner-occupier demand, so prices are set to climb (especially as nearby infrastructure is added). Outer suburbs face more supply and therefore slower growth, unless they have added amenities. Urban fringe areas with new planned townships (Clyde South, Toolern, Plumpton) will grow rapidly but from a low base – these markets depend on when lots are released and amenity delivered.

Regional Victoria: Before 2025, only a few regional markets outperformed. A notable analyst (Property Mavens) says major regional hubs (Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo, Mornington Peninsula) are seeing renewed buyer interest openagent.com.au, driven by affordability and rental yields. However, OpenAgent notes that high land taxes on investors saw many sell off rental properties in 2023, which temporarily depressed values openagent.com.au. NAB’s update warns that regional growth may stay subdued in 2025 due to lingering caution and ample stock openagent.com.au. Still, tight vacancy rates (often <1.5%) give baseline support. Some smaller towns (e.g. Shepparton, Mildura, Horsham, Bairnsdale, Mansfield) have pockets of strong fundamentals (e.g. Shepparton’s agriculture economy, mildura’s housing affordability) and have shown price gains of 3–6% in 2024 openagent.com.au. For investors, suburbs like Geelong West and Spring Gully (Bendigo) are highlighted as having upside due to new developments and lifestyle appeal openagent.com.au openagent.com.au.

Expert Opinions and Forecasts

Leading property economists and firms have turned bullish on Victoria. Domain’s chief economist Nicola Powell notes “Sydney and Melbourne prices will lead the charge” in the next year abc.net.au. She warns it will be a “reality check” for first-home buyers, with growth slowing only modestly once interest rates fall abc.net.au. Domain forecasts Melbourne’s median to $1.1m by June 2026 (+6%) abc.net.au, and expects record highs for units. KPMG’s Dr Brendan Rynne likewise sees Melbourne at the top of 2026 growth charts: houses +6.6%, units +7.1% australianpropertyupdate.com.au. They attribute this to Melbourne’s rebound (after a long downturn) and solid overseas migration demand, noting Melbourne’s prices are still lower than Sydney’s australianpropertyupdate.com.au. KPMG cautions that price growth will only slow slightly in 2026 as lower rates and improving supply balance demand australianpropertyupdate.com.au australianpropertyupdate.com.au.

In contrast, some forecasters remain skeptical. Specialist firm Propertyology calls Victoria the “worst performed state” in the past half-decade and expects its markets to lag propertyology.com.au. They forecast flat or even declining prices in some regional cities (e.g. Ballarat -3% to -7% in 2025 propertyology.com.au). This view highlights risks: policy changes (land tax hikes), investor pullback, and that Victoria’s long slowdown may persist into 2025. Investors should thus weigh these views, balancing optimistic projections with caution about macro and local headwinds.

Comparative (National & Global Trends)

Australia vs Other States: Nationally, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth have seen stronger recoveries than Melbourne recently. In fact, KPMG’s mid-2025 data show Perth’s house prices surging +10% (over six months) while Melbourne’s were only +2.8% kpmg.com (though Melbourne catches up with +6.5% in the full year). Adelaide and Brisbane also saw 5–8% gains in 2025. NSW (Sydney) is still more expensive but its growth is slowing; KPMG expects Sydney houses +4.2% in 2026 vs 6.6% for Melbourne australianpropertyupdate.com.au. Overall, experts say Victorian markets will lead the rebound after being one of the slowest earlier.

Global context: Worldwide, property markets face similar dynamics: years of rapid growth (2020–21) have given way to a plateau or correction as central banks raised rates. Many countries report supply shortages in key sectors and a pivot toward lower rates in 2025 jll.com. Real estate services like JLL and PwC note that investors will need to focus on quality assets (newer buildings, green features) and be wary of obsolescence jll.com. In cities like London, New York and others, housing prices are relatively flat as affordability bites. Australia’s experience is comparable: inflation has peaked and rate cuts are anticipated, which should support price growth (as in the U.S. where JPMorgan sees +3% in 2025 jpmorgan.com). However, unique to Australia (and Victoria) is the very high reliance on migration for housing demand; global uncertainty (trade wars, geopolitics) could thus impact our market more via migration slowdowns.

Global Outlook: On the commercial side, global CRE research (JLL) highlights supply shortages in desirable sectors (like logistics and housing) will persist into 2025 jll.com, and that investors will prefer early-cycle opportunities (the “early-mover advantage may peak” in 2025) jll.com. This aligns with Vic’s situation: sectors like industrial/logistics remain in short supply and could command premiums. Meanwhile, transitional sectors (office, retail) are stabilizing.

In summary, Victoria’s real estate market in 2025–26 is forecast for renewed growth but uneven progress. Metro Melbourne (especially inner/mid suburbs) looks set to rebound strongly, driven by population and policy tailwinds abc.net.au australianpropertyupdate.com.au. Regional markets will benefit from spillover demand, though some smaller towns may see only modest rises as supply catches up. Commercial property shows cautious improvement – offices and retail are recovering from pandemic lows, and industrial stays hot. Key influences will be RBA policy (interest rate moves), migration trends, and government reforms to boost housing supply. For investors and homebuyers alike, 2025 promises opportunities in Victoria’s “next wave” suburbs, but also risks that warrant careful due diligence and attention to expert forecasts abc.net.au openagent.com.au.

Sources: Government data (ABS), industry analytics (Domain, CoreLogic, KPMG, CBRE, NAB), and expert analyses abc.net.au assets.kpmg.com premier.vic.gov.au kpmg.com australianpropertyupdate.com.au openagent.com.au. These include Victoria-specific reports and national/global market outlooks to ensure a comprehensive view.