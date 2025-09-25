Global Real Estate Whiplash: Soaring Sales, Mega-Deals & Housing Shocks (Sept 24–25, 2025)

U.S. Home Sales Defy Expectations: New U.S. home sales spiked to a 3½-year high, surging 20% in August, but analysts call it a fluke unlikely to last reuters.com reuters.com. High mortgage rates still keep buyers sidelined, and experts foresee only a modest rebound by 2027 reuters.com reuters.com.

Macroeconomic Backdrop: Rates, Inflation, and Housing Finance

Global real estate markets are gyrating against a backdrop of shifting monetary policy and stubborn inflation. In the United States, the Federal Reserve resumed easing monetary policy for the first time in years – cutting its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to a 4.00–4.25% range reuters.com. This reversal, announced last week, comes as policymakers finally see inflation cooling toward target. The Fed projects a “steady pace of [rate] reductions” through late 2025 reuters.com, aiming to relieve borrowing costs. U.S. mortgage rates, however, remain elevated despite the Fed’s dovish turn. The average 30-year fixed mortgage hovers around 6.3–6.5%, a far cry from the sub-4% rates of the 2010s reuters.com. Analysts note that Fed rate cuts chiefly lower short-term yields, while long-term Treasury yields – which drive mortgage pricing – are staying high reuters.com. As a result, any mortgage relief for homebuyers will be limited and gradual, keeping affordability tight for now.

Across the Atlantic, central banks are also at a turning point. The Bank of England left its policy rate unchanged at 4.0% in its mid-September meeting, after a long string of hikes to tame inflation bankofengland.co.uk. UK inflation is still the highest among major economies (3.8% in July) and expected to briefly hit 4% this month reuters.com, so the BoE is holding rates at restrictive levels for longer. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank has signaled it may have peaked rates and is balancing inflation risks that are now “very balanced”, according to officials asianbondsonline.adb.org. High interest rates have markedly slowed financing and investment in Europe’s property sector, an issue playing out in distress sales and tepid transaction volumes (explored more below).

In Asia, China’s central bank (PBOC) faces the opposite predicament – growth is faltering, yet easing too aggressively could stoke asset bubbles. The Fed’s shift to cutting gives the PBOC more room to maneuver without spurring capital flight reuters.com. Still, Chinese policymakers tread carefully: they have so far refrained from matching the Fed’s cut. Nomura’s chief China economist expects the PBOC to avoid immediate rate cuts to prevent “adding fuel to [the] fire” of China’s roaring stock market reuters.com. With key rates already at record lows in China, officials are instead leaning on targeted support and fiscal tweaks to aid the ailing property sector.

Notably, Chinese regulators rolled out a new policy in mid-September to facilitate home purchases by foreigners and overseas Chinese. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) now allows overseas individuals to immediately convert foreign currency for a home down payment after signing a purchase contract, rather than waiting for a local registration certificate sixthtone.com. This reform resolves a Catch-22 that long frustrated cross-border buyers, effectively simplifying the payment process. SAFE also lifted certain capital controls – removing the purchase of residential properties from its “negative list” of restricted forex uses sixthtone.com. In practical terms, overseas professionals in China (and expats) can more readily buy homes, and foreign income can be used more flexibly for property investments. Industry insiders call it a significant step in China’s opening-up, though they don’t expect a flood of foreign capital – it’s more about “offering welcome relief” to expats settling in China sixthtone.com sixthtone.com. Still, coupled with tax breaks and easing of home purchase curbs for domestic buyers in many Chinese cities, it shows Beijing’s mounting urgency to stabilize housing.

Residential Real Estate: Surprise Uptick vs. Ongoing Affordability Squeeze

United States – A Tale of Two Markets: The U.S. housing market flashed a paradoxical signal this week. New home sales (newly constructed single-family houses) surged 20.5% in August to an annualized 800,000-unit pace – the highest since early 2022 reuters.com. This shocking spike – reported by the Commerce Department on Sept 24 – blew past forecasts (economists had expected only ~650,000 units) reuters.com. Sales jumped across all regions (notably a 72% monthly leap in the Northeast) reuters.com. Inventory of new homes for sale fell to its lowest in eight months reuters.com, and the median new house price ticked up 1.9% to $413,500 reuters.com. On the surface, this suggests a sudden demand jolt, but experts urge caution. “There is no obvious driver… I expect this spike will be largely reversed in coming months,” said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Santander US reuters.com. He and others note new-home data is notoriously volatile and subject to revisions reuters.com reuters.com. The jump also contradicts other indicators – homebuilder confidence has been waning and mortgage rates only began falling more materially in September reuters.com. In short, analysts dismiss August’s boom as a fluke, possibly reflecting builders cutting prices on excess inventory, or simply statistical noise. With a weakening U.S. labor market, any housing momentum could be short-lived unless financing costs ease significantly reuters.com.

Broader U.S. housing activity remains stuck in a rut. A Reuters poll of property experts this month underscores the restrained outlook: existing home sales (90% of the market) are crawling at ~4.0 million annualized, down sharply from the 6.6 million peak in 2021 reuters.com. Homeowners locked into ultra-low mortgage rates are reluctant to sell, and first-time buyers face persistent affordability barriers reuters.com. While inventory of homes on the market has risen to its highest of the decade, that’s partly because homes sit unsold longer reuters.com. The S&P Case-Shiller index shows home prices declining four months in a row – the first sustained dip since 2013 reuters.com. Price forecasts have been downgraded: U.S. home values are expected to rise only about +2.1% in 2025 and +1.3% in 2026, well below previous predictions (3.5% annually) reuters.com. Some analysts even see moderate price corrections ahead. “Housing demand will remain soft… we could start to see forced sellers if unemployment rises, which may bring a bit of a house price correction over the next 6–12 months,” warned James Knightley, ING’s chief international economist reuters.com. Nonetheless, any price relief for buyers will be incremental. Every one of 25 economists in the Reuters survey agreed that falling rates in 2025 will help affordability – but most cautioned the relief will be marginal given only modest dips in mortgage rates on the horizon reuters.com. Even by 2027, 30-year mortgage rates are forecast to average ~6.2%, still much higher than pre-2020 norms reuters.com. In effect, the American dream of homeownership remains on hold for many, with the median first-time buyer’s age now a record 38 years reuters.com. As Knightley put it, “Buying a home is going to be out of most young Americans’ reach for quite some time” reuters.com.

A bright spot in U.S. housing has been new construction, since homebuilders can offer rate buydowns and incentives to lure buyers unable to find affordable existing homes. But even that sector faces headwinds as economic growth cools. Residential investment contracted in the first half of 2025 reuters.com. Single-family housing starts have dipped near 2½-year lows amid a glut of unsold new houses earlier in the summer reuters.com. Builders are pulling back on projects where they can’t secure profitable margins. The August new-home sales surprise may temporarily clear some inventory, but if it does reverse next month as expected, builders could turn even more cautious through the winter.

Europe & UK – Cooling Markets: Across the UK and Europe, residential markets are also grappling with higher rates and economic uncertainty. In the United Kingdom, house prices have begun to soften after a resilient run. The latest RICS survey (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) showed August had the most widespread price declines in over 18 months reuters.com. RICS’s house price balance dropped to –19 (meaning far more surveyors seeing price falls than rises), the weakest reading since early 2024 reuters.com. Buyer demand is drying up: new buyer inquiries plunged to their lowest since May, as would-be purchasers retreat in the face of economic worries and 6%+ mortgage rates reuters.com. “With buyer demand easing and sales in decline, the housing market is clearly feeling the effects of ongoing uncertainty,” said RICS analyst Tarrant Parsons reuters.com. Stubborn inflation and questions about the future path of interest rates are weighing heavily on buyer sentiment reuters.com. Indeed, UK inflation is only slowly coming down (still ~7% CPI, of which core is sticky), so markets had expected the BoE to hold rates high for longer – which they have. Add to that speculation about fiscal measures (a looming government budget that may raise property taxes or capital gains taxes), and many UK buyers and sellers have hit pause. House price indices from lenders had still shown modest annual gains over summer, but momentum is stalling. Rental pressures remain extreme, however: the RICS survey found tenant demand far outstripping rental supply, pushing rent expectations sharply higher reuters.com. Landlords are selling off properties or failing to add new rentals (new landlord instructions fell by the most since April 2020), just as demand surges reuters.com. This points to continued rent inflation and affordability challenges for renters, even as home price growth moderates. The UK’s situation encapsulates a broader European trend: while housing prices have cooled from record peaks in many markets (Scandinavia and Germany have seen price dips, for example), the cost of financing is so high that transaction volumes are subdued and rental markets are under strain.

On the European continent, housing markets are highly varied, but many major cities still look overvalued relative to fundamentals. Notably, UBS’s Global Real Estate Bubble Index 2025 – released this week – ranked Miami as the global city with the highest bubble risk (buoyed by a surge of investor and foreign buying in recent years), followed by Tokyo and Zurich ubs.com. Several European capitals remain in elevated risk territory: Amsterdam, Geneva, and Paris have seen price growth outstrip incomes and rents, though Paris is now categorized at low bubble risk due to recent stagnation ubs.com ubs.com. Madrid actually recorded the strongest price growth (inflation-adjusted) among global cities in the past year ubs.com – Spain’s capital is booming thanks to foreign investors and digital nomads – yet UBS assesses Madrid’s overall bubble risk as moderate, not extreme ubs.com. By contrast, London, Milan and New York are deemed to have low bubble risk now ubs.com, after years of limited price growth and in London’s case, a price decline in real terms. Hong Kong, San Francisco, and Hong Kong also scored as low risk in the index ubs.com – a striking change for markets like HK and SF which topped this list just a few years ago. The bottom line from the UBS study: global home prices have flattened out (zero real growth in aggregate last 4 quarters) as affordability constraints bite ubs.com. Ultra-low interest rates previously fueled price booms, but 2023–2025’s higher rates have brought those booms to a standstill, and some frothy markets are seeing mild corrections. The risk of sharp price busts seems contained in most cities thanks to still-healthy employment and stricter lending standards post-2008. However, the era of rapid price gains is over for now, and housing is entering what one might call a simmering stagnation phase globally.

China – Deepening Slump, Calls for Support: In China, the world’s second-largest real estate market remains mired in an unprecedented downturn. New home prices have been falling month after month in most cities (over a year of decline) despite dozens of government easing measures. Property sales by floor area are down ~5–7% year-on-year through August fxempire.com. Real estate development investment has plunged 12.9% in the first eight months of 2025 fxempire.com, reflecting developers halting projects amid a cash crunch. Sentiment is at rock-bottom: a China real estate climate index dropped for a fifth straight month, to 93.0 (where 100 = neutral sentiment) fxempire.com. Consumer confidence in China has also been shattered, largely because of the housing crash – the consumer confidence index sank to 87.9 in June, near its lowest level on record fxempire.com. The ongoing property malaise is a key factor dragging on China’s broader economic growth and pushing the country to the brink of deflation earlier this year.

Amid this crisis, Beijing is under pressure to act more forcefully. This week, a notable public call to arms came from Huang Yiping, a prominent economist and former central bank adviser. He urged Chinese authorities to unleash fiscal support to stabilize the housing market, noting that “given the systemic impact of real estate on macroeconomic fluctuations, stabilizing this industry is crucial for sustaining upward momentum in the broader economy” fxempire.com. In other words, real estate is too big to fail – it directly affects construction jobs, local government finances, banks, and household wealth. Without a turnaround in housing, China’s hopes for a consumer-led recovery remain dim. Policymakers have already eased some home purchase restrictions (many cities now allow lower down payments and looser mortgage rules, especially for first-time buyers or upgraders). Mortgage rates in China have been cut too – the 1-year loan prime rate is down to 3.45% after cuts earlier in 2025 – and local governments have rolled out subsidies. Yet so far, these steps have not arrested the price slide or restored buyer confidence. That’s why voices like Huang’s are calling for bolder action, possibly direct government spending or tax incentives targeted at housing. There are rumors of an impending stimulus package focusing on both affordable housing and finishing stalled projects of distressed developers.

The plight of China’s property developers also continues to make headlines. Country Garden, once China’s largest developer, narrowly skirted default numerous times in recent weeks and is undergoing a massive $14 billion offshore debt restructuring reuters.com reuters.com. The company warned in August that its first-half loss could exceed ¥18 billion (>$2.5 billion) due to a 50% collapse in housing deliveries and heavy impairment charges reuters.com reuters.com. Evergrande – whose 2021 default started this crisis – remains in limbo as well, having been ordered to wind down by regulators, and its founder under investigation. Smaller developers are also struggling to meet payments; sources say Sunac, for example, may fail to meet an upcoming bond maturity, presaging another wave of offshore defaults reuters.com. In short, China’s real estate sector is still searching for a bottom. The hope is that a combination of incremental policy support, easier credit, and time will allow sales to stabilize by late 2025 reuters.com reuters.com. Ratings agency forecasts, like one from S&P, suggest a possible “stabilization toward H2 2025” if policies succeed reuters.com. For now, however, the data remain grim – and the world is watching to see if Beijing will blink and unleash a larger rescue to prevent a protracted drag on the economy.

Commercial & Industrial Real Estate: Stress and Opportunity

United States – Rent-Regulated Woes and Pockets of Distress: The commercial real estate arena in the U.S. presents a mixed picture. Certain sectors, like multi-family apartment buildings, had been relatively resilient – especially in high-demand cities – but even there, cracks are showing under the strain of high interest rates and stricter regulation. A dramatic case emerged in New York City: 93 apartment buildings (with over 5,100 rent-stabilized units) owned by landlord Joel Wiener’s Pinnacle Group are headed to the auction block after the ownership entity filed for bankruptcy therealdeal.com. Court filings reveal the portfolio, largely governed by NYC’s rent stabilization rules (which cap rent increases), couldn’t cover its debts amid surging expenses. The bankrupt owners owe over $564 million to a lender therealdeal.com. They cited multiple pressures – high interest rates, inflation in operating costs, weak rent collections during COVID, and stringent tenant-friendly laws that limit revenue – as causes of their financial collapse therealdeal.com therealdeal.com. Housing code violations also piled up as maintenance was deferred in these cash-strapped buildings therealdeal.com. The situation highlights how even the typically stable residential rental sector can falter when financing costs jump and regulations tighten margins. New York’s 2019 rent law reforms, which greatly curbed landlords’ ability to raise regulated rents or deregulate units, have significantly cut into the valuation of rent-stabilized properties. Combined with post-pandemic rent arrears and now 7% interest rates on mortgages, some owners are underwater. Eastdil Secured is soliciting buyers for the 93-building portfolio, with dozens of interested parties signing NDAs therealdeal.com. Observers are watching this forced sale as a barometer for multifamily asset values in a high-rate environment. It may well result in new ownership that brings in fresh capital for renovations – but likely at a steep discount, resetting pricing for NYC apartment buildings.

On the positive side, sunny spots exist in U.S. commercial real estate. Industrial properties (like warehouses and distribution centers) continue to benefit from the e-commerce and logistics boom, albeit growth has cooled from its 2021 peak. And a new star subsector has emerged: data centers. The explosion of cloud computing and AI workloads has set off soaring demand for data center space, which is now one of the hottest tickets in commercial real estate. Major tech firms and AI startups are racing to secure server rack capacity, leading to record-low vacancies (under 3% in key U.S. data center markets) and rising rents ciodive.com. REITs and private equity investors have pivoted heavily to data center acquisitions and development. In fact, data centers topped the list of target assets for many real estate investment trusts this year, with the sector’s share of REIT portfolios up 15% year-on-year costar.com.

This week brought a headline-grabbing example of the data center boom’s investment allure: Former U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry co-founded a new data-center developer called Fermi that is seeking to go public. Fermi REIT filed for a U.S. IPO targeting a valuation up to $13.16 billion reuters.com – an eye-popping figure for a company formed just this year. Fermi plans to raise around $550 million by selling shares on Nasdaq and the London Exchange reuters.com reuters.com. The venture’s ambition is breathtaking: Fermi aims to build the “world’s largest energy and data complex” in Texas, dubbed Project Matador reuters.com. The proposed 5,236-acre campus in Amarillo would eventually supply 11 gigawatts of power (from a mix of nuclear, natural gas, and solar) to a cluster of hyper-scale data centers by 2038 reuters.com. By end of 2026, they hope to have 1 GW of capacity online reuters.com. Essentially, Fermi is pitching a massive AI-focused data center park with dedicated power generation – a novel approach to assure energy security for data farms. However, skeptics note Fermi is still pre-revenue and years away from completion. Renaissance Capital IPO strategist Matt Kennedy cautioned that while “AI is arguably the investment story of a lifetime,” Fermi at this stage is “still a story” – its lofty valuation will test investor appetite for speculative, development-stage REITs reuters.com. “It’s very ambitious… The key is what sort of contracts they can sign,” Kennedy said, emphasizing that anchor tenants or cloud clients will need to commit to make the dream viable reuters.com. The Fermi IPO, if it prices near the target, would underscore the feeding frenzy for anything AI-related in markets this year. It also exemplifies how real estate is evolving: the industrial sector now encompasses digital infrastructure like data centers, which are increasingly viewed as the “fourth utility” of modern economies (after water, power, and telecom).

Europe – The Commercial “Zombieland”: No region has felt the impact of higher interest rates on commercial real estate more acutely than Europe. A Reuters analysis bluntly described Europe’s commercial property market as “stuck in zombieland” – neither dead nor recovering reuters.com reuters.com. Transaction volumes have collapsed to near-decade lows as buyers and sellers remain far apart on price, and financing costs make deals unattractive. In the first quarter of 2025, European commercial property sales totaled just €47.8 billion, barely half the level of early 2022 reuters.com. Preliminary data for Q2 shows cross-border property investment in EMEA down about 20% year-on-year, the worst April–June in ten years reuters.com. Investors are in a stalemate: would-be buyers are waiting for distressed bargains, while many owners and banks are “extending and pretending” – i.e. extending loan maturities, restructuring debt, and hoping values will improve – rather than fire-selling at a loss reuters.com. “We have ‘zombieland’… no recovery, stranded assets, no liquidity coming back,” said Sebastiano Ferrante, head of European real estate at U.S. fund giant PGIM, capturing the mood reuters.com.

The pain is widespread across sectors. Office buildings have been hit especially hard – hybrid work has softened demand, and rising yields have slashed valuations, leaving many landmark towers worth far less than their pre-pandemic prices. Older, energy-inefficient offices in secondary locations are virtually unsellable at any reasonable price; they’re the quintessential “stranded assets” in today’s market reuters.com. Even once-hot categories like data centers are feeling a pinch in Europe, according to Reuters, due to oversupply in some areas and higher capital costs reuters.com (though this contrasts with the U.S. trend). Retail properties (e.g. suburban shopping malls) continue to languish with few buyers, as e-commerce and changing consumer habits structurally reduce demand reuters.com. One area still drawing interest is rental housing: Europe’s multi-family residential assets, especially in undersupplied markets like Germany, remain attractive to investors seeking stable income reuters.com. But even there, deals are slow because sellers don’t want to concede on price, given long-term fundamentals are positive.

Some investors are finally taking action to resolve distressed situations, which could thaw the market. Banks and owners are beginning to offload troubled assets in select cases. For instance, in Germany, the prominent Trianon skyscraper in Frankfurt – whose owners filed for insolvency – was put up for sale by an administrator, marking a rare test of Germany’s fragile office market reuters.com. In London, Brookfield quietly attempted to sell its CityPoint office tower but shelved the sale when bids came in too low; instead it’s restructuring the loan on the property reuters.com. These examples show that while price discovery is painful, it is underway. “In some parts of the market the recovery is well under way,” noted Cecile Retaureau of Phoenix Group’s investment arm, referring to select assets like well-leased logistics warehouses and hotels which are finding buyers reuters.com. “However, there are out-of-favor assets and sectors where there is almost no liquidity and more pain to come,” she added reuters.com. Indeed, industry sentiment indexes are at multi-year lows: investor confidence in European real estate fell to its weakest in over a year in June, per the INREV survey reuters.com. The story is mirrored in the U.S. where sentiment soured this year too as borrowing costs jumped reuters.com. It appears that only once sellers fully acknowledge the new pricing reality – potentially 20–30% lower values than peak for many commercial assets – can transaction volumes recover. Until then, Europe’s commercial sector will likely bump along in “zombie” mode, with minimal growth and pockets of distress.

One positive development for Europe is that interest rates might soon plateau or even decline, which could gradually improve the outlook. If inflation keeps receding, central banks may start cutting rates in 2024, taking pressure off property cap rates and financing. Moreover, private capital is abundant on the sidelines – multiple private equity funds and asset managers are raising opportunistic real estate funds expecting to pounce on distressed sales. Data shows private credit funds (which lend to real estate) raised nearly $40 billion in Europe in H1 2025, almost double the fundraising for real estate equity funds reuters.com, as investors see more chance to profit by lending at high yields than by buying properties outright. Eventually, this capital should help refinance or reposition troubled assets, but it’s a slow process.

Major Transactions and Market Moves

Amid these cross-currents, several major deals and investment moves in late September are reshaping the global real estate landscape:

Brokerage Behemoths Merge: In the U.S. residential sector, two of the country’s largest real estate brokerage companies are combining in a headline-grabbing merger. Compass Inc. agreed to acquire Anywhere Real Estate (the parent of Coldwell Banker, Century 21, and Sotheby’s International Realty) in a deal valued around $4.2 billion reuters.com (approximately $10 billion including debt, according to other reports). Announced on Sept 22, this merger will create a colossus with over 300,000 agents across more than 100 countries, making it the world’s largest residential brokerage by agent count and volume. The deal is poised to transform the brokerage industry, which has been under pressure from rising tech-enabled competitors and thin profit margins. By joining forces, Compass (a relatively new tech-driven brokerage backed by venture capital) and Anywhere (the legacy franchisor of venerable brands like Coldwell Banker and Corcoran) aim to achieve scale and cost synergies. They’ll have a dominant share in many markets and the resources to invest in AI, data analytics, and consumer platforms. However, the combination also drew regulatory scrutiny. FINRA (Wall Street’s self-regulator) has been investigating suspicious trading activity in Douglas Elliman (a publicly traded brokerage) related to earlier takeover bids involving Anywhere reuters.com reuters.com. In May, news broke that Anywhere had made an offer for Douglas Elliman, sending Elliman’s stock up 50% reuters.com. Those talks ultimately fizzled by June reuters.com reuters.com – and Anywhere pivoted to merge with Compass instead. FINRA’s inquiry is probing whether insider trading occurred ahead of these news reports reuters.com reuters.com. Regardless, the Compass-Anywhere merger is moving forward and expected to close next year, pending shareholder and antitrust approvals. Analysts say the tie-up could help the firms cut duplicate costs in a tough housing market, but integrating thousands of offices and disparate systems will be a challenge. It’s a bold bet that bigger is better in brokerage, even as the industry faces commission pressures and new discount models.

Looking at these developments in total, it’s clear that global real estate is in a period of significant transition. The past week’s news encapsulates the push-and-pull of opposing forces:

Monetary tightening has slammed the brakes on overheated markets (from Toronto to Frankfurt to Sydney), yet monetary easing is now cautiously beginning, offering a ray of hope for late 2025 and beyond.

on overheated markets (from Toronto to Frankfurt to Sydney), yet monetary easing is now cautiously beginning, offering a ray of hope for late 2025 and beyond. In residential real estate, we see pockets of resilience (new homes in the U.S., select global cities like Madrid) even as high rates generally choke demand and force a reset of expectations.

(new homes in the U.S., select global cities like Madrid) even as high rates generally choke demand and force a reset of expectations. Commercial real estate is bifurcated: new economy assets (like data centers and logistics facilities) are attracting capital and expansion, while old-line assets (offices, malls) face an existential need to repurpose or refinance.

(like data centers and logistics facilities) are attracting capital and expansion, while (offices, malls) face an existential need to repurpose or refinance. Major players are consolidating and reorganizing – whether through mergers like Compass-Anywhere or by spinning off assets into REITs – to better position for the new environment.

– whether through mergers like Compass-Anywhere or by spinning off assets into REITs – to better position for the new environment. Policymakers and regulators are increasingly in focus, as their decisions on interest rates, housing regulations, or stimulus measures could spell the difference between a gentle landing or a deeper slump for property markets. From China’s potential housing rescue to local rent control debates, policy is now a key swing factor in real estate fortunes.

As we close the third quarter of 2025, investors and industry watchers will be paying close attention to the trajectory of inflation and interest rates in the coming months. If inflation continues to ease, central banks could accelerate rate cuts in 2026 – a scenario that would gradually revive housing affordability and commercial valuations. Conversely, if inflation proves sticky, the “higher for longer” rate regime might extend the pain in interest-sensitive real estate sectors.

For now, the news from September 24–25, 2025 paints a picture of a market in flux: moments of optimism (a surprise sales jump, successful IPOs, transformative deals) tempered by undercurrents of strain (debt burdens, defaults, and long shadows of the last boom). In short, global real estate is experiencing a whiplash – and all eyes are on whether the coming months bring more stabilizing forces or fresh shocks to this critical cornerstone of the world economy.

