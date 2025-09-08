Global Real Estate Markets Rocked by Big Deals, Policy Shifts, and Rate Jitters (Sept 7–8, 2025)

Key Facts

North America: U.S. housing stays hamstrung by high borrowing costs (~6.6% 30-year mortgage reuters.com). New home sales are slipping, and an economist warns of “little reason to expect a pick-up” in sales while affordability remains strained reuters.com. The Trump administration is weighing emergency measures – Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called housing an “all hands on deck” crisis and said a national housing emergency may be declared this fall reuters.com. Commercial real estate woes deepen too, as U.S. office vacancies hit record highs (~20% nationwide) amid persistent remote-work and refinancing stress reuters.com reuters.com.

North America: High Rates Stall Housing, Offices Under Pressure

Housing Market Slump: In the United States, the housing sector remains stuck in low gear as elevated interest rates price many buyers out. The average 30-year fixed mortgage is hovering around 6.6%, a level that continues to “outpace wage growth, pushing home ownership beyond the reach of many” Americans reuters.com reuters.com. Sales of new single-family homes fell in the latest data and are down 8.2% year-over-year reuters.com. “Affordability challenges and slower job growth in most industries serve as headwinds to the housing market,” said Nationwide economist Daniel Vielhaber, noting there is “little reason to expect a pick-up in sales” until borrowing costs ease reuters.com. With home purchase activity subdued, residential investment is on track to contract for a third straight quarter reuters.com.

Policy Response: The housing affordability crunch has risen to the top of Washington’s agenda. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaled that President Trump may declare a national housing emergency this fall to spur relief measures amid “rising prices and dwindling supply” reuters.com. Bessent described the situation as an “all hands on deck” challenge reuters.com and suggested the administration will roll out new measures within weeks to boost housing supply and ease costs reuters.com reuters.com. He noted some early positive signs – rents have started to decline, and real estate transactions could “increase once interest rates begin falling,” which would encourage more existing homeowners to sell reuters.com. Indeed, markets are increasingly expecting the Federal Reserve to pivot to rate cuts soon. Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently hinted at a possible rate cut at the mid-September policy meeting, acknowledging cooling labor markets (even as inflation remains slightly above target) reuters.com. Some Fed officials support a 25 basis-point cut as early as this month reuters.com, which would mark the first monetary easing since rates peaked at 4.5% in 2024.

Commercial Real Estate Crunch: In commercial real estate, the U.S. is grappling with a growing office space crisis. Remote work trends and higher financing costs have driven office vacancy rates to all-time highs – roughly 20.7% nationwide as of Q2, according to Moody’s Analytics reuters.com. Major city centers are hardest hit: San Francisco’s office vacancy has ballooned to about 27.7%, up from just 8.6% pre-pandemic reuters.com. Manhattan’s downtown offices are nearly 23% vacant, and similar stress is seen in many markets reuters.com. This glut of empty space is eroding property values and straining landlords, especially as an estimated $290 billion in commercial mortgages comes due by 2027 amid tighter credit conditions reuters.com. Default risks are rising, and regional banks with heavy real estate loan exposure are feeling the pressure. Some brighter spots exist – newer, high-end “trophy” office buildings are still attracting tenants (a “flight to quality” as companies consolidate into better space) reuters.com – but overall, the sector’s recovery looks slow. Industry analysts say substantial price corrections are underway for older offices and retail properties, and commercial real estate transactions remain muted as buyers and sellers struggle to agree on values in this high-rate environment reuters.com reuters.com.

Europe: Divergent Fortunes – Resilient Housing, Gloomy Commercial Outlook

UK Housing Rebounds: Europe’s residential real estate news has been dominated by the United Kingdom’s unexpected housing resilience. Despite broader economic uncertainty, UK home prices have now risen for three months in a row. In August, prices edged up 0.3% from July, confounding expectations of a slowdown reuters.com. Annual house price growth stands at 2.2% – modest, but notable given that inflation and rising mortgage rates had been expected to cool the market. Halifax, Britain’s largest mortgage lender, reported the average house price hit a record high of £299,331 last month reuters.com. While price growth has leveled off from the frenzied pace seen during pandemic-era booms, demand has proven steadier than forecast. “The wider economic picture remains uncertain, [but] the housing market has shown it can take these challenges in stride,” said Amanda Bryden, Head of Mortgages at Halifax reuters.com. She credited improving affordability – wages have been rising and mortgage rates in the UK leveled out over the summer – and a shortage of homes for sale for underpinning prices. Bryden expects a “slow but steady climb” in values through the rest of the year reuters.com. Supporting that view, Bank of England data show mortgage approvals in Britain picked up to a six-month high in July reuters.com, and anecdotal reports suggest sellers have become more realistic on pricing, which is helping transactions. (By contrast, a separate index from Nationwide recorded a slight 0.1% drop in August reuters.com, but even that still left annual house inflation at 2.1% – indicating a broadly flat market.)

Euro Zone Outlook: Across the channel, the euro zone’s housing markets are cooler, but the big story is monetary policy stability. The European Central Bank (ECB) has likely ended its easing cycle after cutting its deposit rate from 4% to 2% over the past year reuters.com reuters.com. With euro-zone inflation back near the 2% target and unemployment at record lows, economists say the ECB is “done now and just going to be sitting here for a while… there’s just no pressure to ease at this point” reuters.com. The ECB is expected to hold rates at 2.00% at its Sept. 11 meeting – its second straight pause reuters.com – even as the U.S. Fed eyes cuts. A soft economic landing appears within reach in Europe; one analyst noted, “Inflation is now around target and unemployment is still at a record low. That’s a soft landing” – an environment in which the central bank can afford to wait and watch reuters.com reuters.com. This steady rate backdrop, along with hopes of fiscal support (Germany is mulling stimulus measures), has improved sentiment that Europe can avoid a housing crash. Indeed, housing markets in countries like France and Germany have cooled from 2021–22 peaks but so far seen orderly corrections rather than abrupt price drops. However, risks remain: in the UK, for example, industry surveys (RICS) note some buyers have turned cautious, bracing for possible tax increases on expensive homes in the coming budget reuters.com. And rental affordability is a growing concern – average advertised rents in Britain just hit a record £1,577 per month, +3% year-on-year reuters.com, reflecting a supply-demand mismatch in the lettings market.

Commercial “Zombieland”: The mood is much darker in Europe’s commercial real estate sector, which is struggling through a prolonged slump. Transaction volumes across the continent have collapsed to near their lowest levels in a decade reuters.com as rising interest rates and economic jitters have cooled investor appetite. Many hoped 2025 would bring a rebound, but year-to-date numbers disappoint: cross-border investment into property in Europe, the Middle East and Africa fell ~20% in Q2 from a year earlier, hitting the weakest level for that quarter in ten years reuters.com. “We have ‘zombieland’… no recovery, stranded assets, no liquidity coming back,” said Sebastiano Ferrante, head of European real estate at PGIM, describing parts of the commercial property market reuters.com. In particular, secondary office buildings and older shopping malls are seeing almost no buyer interest, and some owners are resorting to “extend and pretend” refinancing to delay day of reckoning on distressed assets reuters.com reuters.com. High-quality segments like logistics warehouses and rental housing are holding up better – the undersupplied residential rental sector continues to attract investment, and hotels and prime logistics facilities have pockets of demand reuters.com reuters.com. But overall, valuations are under pressure. Germany, the region’s largest economy, is a case in point: it has been particularly hard hit by a property downturn, with total property sales down another 2% in the first half of 2025 after steep declines in 2023 reuters.com. A flagship example is Frankfurt’s Trianon skyscraper, which fell into insolvency and is now being auctioned off by administrators – a rare test of Germany’s frozen office market reuters.com. Industry surveys confirm the pessimism: investor sentiment towards European real estate fell to its lowest in over a year by mid-2025, per industry body INREV reuters.com. Still, some see light at the end of the tunnel. “In some parts of the market the recovery is well under way… however there are out-of-favor assets and sectors where there is almost no liquidity and more pain to come,” observed Cecile Retaureau, head of private markets at Phoenix Group reuters.com, suggesting a bifurcated outlook where the best assets recover but weaker ones continue to languish.

Asia-Pacific: Policy Interventions and Deepening Slumps

South Korea’s Housing Clampdown: South Korea’s government took fresh action over the weekend to rein in housing risks in Seoul, where limited supply and speculative demand have driven up prices. Effective September 8, authorities tightened mortgage lending rules in the capital’s wealthiest districts. The allowable loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for home loans in upscale areas (like Gangnam and Yongsan) was cut from 50% to 40% of the property value reuters.com. That means buyers in those neighborhoods must front at least 60% in cash, a move aimed at tempering leverage and cooling luxury-home price growth. Officials paired the lending curbs with promises to boost housing supply: more state-owned land will be unlocked for development and red tape will be streamlined to speed up apartment redevelopment projects reuters.com. “As concerns about an upswing in home prices remain latent in the metropolitan area, we need extraordinary measures to stimulate supply while also controlling demand,” the government said in a statement outlining the steps reuters.com. The policy signals a balancing act – Seoul has a chronic housing shortage, so regulators are trying to add affordable homes even as they douse nascent signs of a price rebound. These measures come on the heels of interest rate relief; the Bank of Korea paused its rate hikes earlier in 2025 as inflation cooled, which had begun to rekindle housing activity. By acting early with macroprudential curbs, South Korean authorities aim to prevent another price surge and keep housing accessible.

China’s Commercial Property Crunch: In China, the troubles in the property sector have shifted from housing to commercial real estate, especially offices. Once-booming Chinese cities are now dotted with empty office towers – a stark reversal that underscores both cyclical and structural challenges. According to consultancy Savills, office vacancy rates in China’s Tier-1 cities hit record highs by mid-2025, despite China’s far lower work-from-home adoption compared to the West reuters.com. The tech hub of Shenzhen now leads with a whopping 30.6% office vacancy as of Q2 reuters.com. Shanghai isn’t far behind at 23.7%, with Guangzhou (22.6%) and even Beijing (19.6%) also struggling with gluts of space reuters.com. Demand for offices has been hammered by corporate cost-cutting and multinationals scaling back China operations amid geopolitical tensions reuters.com reuters.com. At the same time, new office supply is still coming online, exacerbating the oversupply. Landlords are responding with aggressive incentives. Rent cuts of 20–40% from 2020 levels are now common in Grade-A offices reuters.com. Some developers are bundling free perks – for instance, state-owned China Merchants Commercial REIT said it is offering tenants “refined” services including free electric car charging and flexible leases to improve tenant “stickiness” reuters.com reuters.com. Despite these efforts, market experts anticipate a prolonged shakeout. “The commercial real estate sector’s condition is more severe compared to the overall economy,” the China Merchants REIT warned, calling the downturn a structural adjustment that will “take time for the market to recover” due to insufficient demand and oversupply reuters.com. Savills’ James MacDonald concurred that conditions will “remain challenging in the near term” and noted landlords must rely on incentives and flexible terms to retain tenants in this environment reuters.com. The broader context: China’s economy is slowing (GDP growth is expected to weaken in H2 2025 amid soft exports and cautious consumers reuters.com) and the once-roaring property sector is in a multi-year downturn. While Beijing has rolled out some support – such as interest rate cuts and eased restrictions on home purchases – the troubles of giant developers (like Evergrande’s ongoing restructuring saga) have shaken confidence. Attention is now turning to China’s huge stock of commercial real estate debt and how much distress may surface if vacancies persist. Analysts predict further declines in office rents and values into 2026, especially for older or fringe-location buildings, while well-leased prime assets in top locations should eventually stabilize.

Other Asia-Pacific Developments: Elsewhere in the region, Australia’s housing market is showing tentative signs of bottoming out after a year-long slide, aided by the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision to hold rates steady in recent months (its cash rate sits at 4.10%). Major cities like Sydney saw small price upticks over the winter, though volumes remain low. In Japan, commercial property investment has been robust – investment in Tokyo office and logistics assets is up year-to-date, as ultra-low interest rates in Japan make yields attractive to domestic and foreign investors. And in India, real estate firms are eyeing an expected post-monsoon sales boost. The festive season typically brings a surge in homebuying; developers report healthy inquiry levels and continued interest from NRIs (Non-Resident Indians) in high-end projects, despite India’s central bank holding rates at 6.5%. Across Asia-Pacific, a common theme is policy support: several governments are implementing tax breaks, credit support or regulatory tweaks to keep real estate markets stable amid global headwinds.

Middle East: Gulf Developers Courting Foreign Buyers, Regional Megaprojects Advance

Dubai Targets British Buyers: In the Middle East’s most headline-grabbing real estate trend, Dubai is capitalizing on currency dynamics and geopolitical shifts to draw a fresh wave of foreign investment. The UAE dirham’s peg to the U.S. dollar has turned into a boon: as the dollar slid in recent months (pressured in part by U.S.–China trade tensions and Trump administration tariffs), the dirham weakened ~8% against the British pound since January reuters.com. For UK buyers, Dubai property prices now look significantly cheaper in pound terms reuters.com reuters.com. Sensing an opportunity, Emirati developers are making a concerted push in the UK. Over the past year, top Dubai builders – Binghatti, Danube, Damac, Aldar, Sobha – have all opened or expanded London sales offices to market UAE real estate reuters.com. They’re pitching everything from luxury waterfront flats to villa communities, often with sweeteners tailored for British investors. Binghatti (known for flashy high-rises) is advertising special pricing and flexible payment plans for UK clients reuters.com. Damac launched a partnership with the Chelsea Football Club to brand a new Dubai residential project, hoping to leverage British sports loyalty into property sales reuters.com. “The currency makes a big difference,” explains Rizwan Sajan, chairman of Danube Properties, noting the favorable pound-to-dirham rate is luring more UK buyers to Dubai reuters.com. The pitch seems to be working: British investors poured into Dubai’s housing market in Q2, with their purchase volumes soaring 62% year-on-year, overtaking Indians as the top foreign buyer group reuters.com. Some of this demand is driven by disillusionment with London’s high taxes and cost of living; wealth managers say a number of affluent clients are relocating from the UK to tax-free Dubai or purchasing second homes there reuters.com. For Dubai, this influx is a welcome support as its once red-hot domestic market shows signs of cooling. After a 2-year boom, concerns about oversupply are resurfacing – developers have launched huge numbers of new units, and buyer demand domestically has started to soften reuters.com. Global ratings agency Fitch recently predicted Dubai home prices could decline up to 15% through late 2025 into 2026 reuters.com. To stave off a hard landing, Dubai’s property industry is leaning more than ever on foreign buyers and investors seeking yield. The strategy reflects Dubai’s evolution into a global real estate haven, but also its vulnerability to speculative cycles.

Gulf and Regional Megaprojects: The Middle East’s building spree continues unabated, from the Gulf to North Africa. Notably, Egypt secured a landmark real estate investment commitment on Sept 7: Emaar Misr, the Cairo-listed arm of Dubai’s Emaar Properties, signed a deal with Saudi and Emirati partners to develop a huge tourism resort on Egypt’s Red Sea coast reuters.com. The project, dubbed “Marassi Red Sea”, is slated to attract up to £Egp 900 billion (about $18.6 billion) in phased investments reuters.com. It will be co-developed by Emaar Misr, Egypt’s Sky Tower, and Saudi Arabia’s City Stars (via its Golden Coast subsidiary), with backing from the UAE. At a high-profile ceremony in Cairo attended by Egypt’s Prime Minister, officials touted the resort city as a future economic engine. The plan includes luxury hotels, residences, marinas, and entertainment attractions along the Red Sea, aiming to tap into Egypt’s tourism potential. The companies project $100–200 million in annual revenue from tourist activity once the development is up and running reuters.com. For Egypt, which is battling a prolonged financial crisis and currency woes, the infusion of Gulf capital is critical – the deal underscores Gulf states’ growing role in propping up Egypt’s economy via megaprojects and asset purchases reuters.com. Last year, for example, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign fund ADQ led a $35 billion investment plan in northern Egypt reuters.com. Across the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia, construction progresses on the kingdom’s own $500 billion NEOM mega-city and other Vision 2030 projects, while the UAE is building out new master-planned communities ahead of the COP28 climate expo. Analysts note that geopolitical tensions (like the Gaza conflict) have not derailed major real estate initiatives – if anything, Gulf investors are diversifying regionally. The Middle East real estate market remains bifurcated: the ultra-luxury and development segment is booming with state-backed money, even as middle-tier housing in some countries (e.g. Egypt, Lebanon) struggles under economic strain. But large-scale projects signal long-term confidence. As City Stars vice president Hassan el Sharbatly put it at the Cairo launch, Marassi Red Sea “will be launched soon” – reflecting urgency to kickstart growth reuters.com. Despite short-term headwinds, the region’s commitment to transformative real estate development appears undiminished.

Latin America: High Rates Squeeze Markets, Hopes Pinned on Easing Cycle

Tight Monetary Conditions: Latin America’s property markets are contending with the after-effects of aggressive monetary tightening, which has dampened real estate activity from Mexico to Brazil. Many Latin central banks jacked up interest rates to double-digits in 2022–2023 to combat inflation, and those high rates still prevail in 2025 even as inflation has moderated. In Brazil, the benchmark Selic rate sits at 14.75% – an extraordinary level (highest in nearly 20 years) that reflects prior battles against inflation but now acts as a brake on growth reuters.com. Such high rates have made mortgages exorbitantly expensive, sidelining would-be homebuyers and cratering housing affordability. Compounding the problem, Brazil’s housing finance system relies heavily on savings accounts (which offer below-market interest). With interest rates so high, Brazilians have been pulling money out of savings to chase higher returns elsewhere reuters.com, leaving banks with less cash to fund home loans. As a result, Brazil’s real estate credit has been pinched, threatening a sector that was already sluggish. Recognizing the issue, Central Bank Governor Gabriel Galipolo is preparing an unusual intervention: a “bridge” financing mechanism to support the real estate sector reuters.com. In a speech this week, Galipolo said the central bank will introduce a transitional funding model to shift away from the old savings-dependent system reuters.com. While details are scant, it likely involves tapping alternative funding sources or credit guarantees to keep mortgages flowing. “This compels the central bank and the financial system to seek alternative funding sources to enable a migration toward a new model,” Galipolo explained, noting that more financially savvy consumers now prefer higher-yield investments over traditional savings reuters.com reuters.com. The move is being coordinated with major lenders like state-run Caixa, which dominates Brazil’s mortgage market reuters.com.

Regional Variations: Across Latin America, the real estate picture varies. Mexico has seen a solid post-pandemic housing recovery, especially in the mid-tier segment, but there too interest rates (Banxico’s rate is 11.25%) have cooled momentum in 2025. The new administration of President Claudia Sheinbaum has ambitious housing plans – including a proposal for zero-interest mortgages for low-income buyers – to tackle Mexico’s housing deficit, though implementation will be key. In Chile and Colombia, housing sales fell sharply last year under rising rates, but recent inflation declines raise hopes that central banks will cut rates sooner. Indeed, Chile’s central bank has already started easing (with a 75 bps rate cut in July), providing a potential boost to borrowing and construction later this year. Argentina remains an outlier – its real estate market is virtually frozen by triple-digit inflation and currency controls, with most transactions done in cash dollars; upcoming elections add uncertainty. Peru and Central America have pockets of growth (e.g. Panama’s high-end condo market is attracting foreign buyers again), but generally the theme is wait-and-see. Developers and investors across LatAm are eagerly eyeing a turn in the rate cycle. A Reuters poll shows economists broadly expect significant rate relief by 2025-2026 as inflation comes under control reuters.com. In Brazil, for example, inflation is now running around 4–5% and forecasts for 2025 have been revised down five weeks in a row reuters.com, bolstering bets that the Selic will finally be cut later this year or in early 2026 reuters.com. Lower rates would be a game-changer: Brazil’s Finance Ministry projects that each percentage point cut could stimulate thousands of additional home sales and kickstart stalled commercial projects. Until then, however, Latin American real estate players are in a holding pattern – activity is subdued, funding is tight, and new development is cautious. The hope is that 2025 marks the transition from a painful correction to a gradual rebound as monetary shackles loosen.

Africa: Ambitious Projects Amid Housing Shortfalls

Egypt’s Big Bet: In Africa, real estate headlines were dominated by Egypt’s Red Sea mega-project announced on Sept 7. Emaar Misr, the local subsidiary of UAE’s Emaar, will partner with Saudi Arabia’s City Stars and other investors to build a sprawling tourism and housing development on Egypt’s Red Sea coast reuters.com. The planned resort city (Marassi Red Sea) could draw nearly $19 billion in investment over its lifespan reuters.com – a massive sum equivalent to roughly 4% of Egypt’s GDP. At the launch event, attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, developers touted the project’s potential to create jobs and hard-currency revenue. Once completed, Marassi Red Sea is projected to generate $100–200 million per year from tourist activities alone reuters.com, thanks to its hotels, marinas, and entertainment venues. The initiative forms part of Egypt’s strategy to attract foreign capital and revitalize an economy battered by high inflation and a currency crisis reuters.com. Gulf partners have been a crucial lifeline – beyond this project, Egypt has secured multi-billion investments from the UAE, Saudi, and Qatar in sectors from ports to banking in the past year. For the real estate sector, the Red Sea development adds to a pipeline of big projects (such as the new administrative capital city near Cairo) aimed at stimulating growth. However, Egypt’s domestic property market faces headwinds: mortgage financing is limited, and a series of currency devaluations has pushed construction costs sharply higher, squeezing developers.

Housing Crisis and Innovations: Across sub-Saharan Africa, the fundamental challenge is a severe housing shortage coupled with fast urban population growth. Many African cities simply aren’t building homes fast enough to keep up with the influx of people, resulting in vast informal settlements. The scale of the backlog is staggering – Nigeria has an estimated 28 million housing unit deficit businessamlive.com, and countries like Kenya (≈2 million unit shortage) and Angola (≈2 million) similarly struggle with millions of unmet housing needs businessamlive.com. Even South Africa, one of the continent’s more developed markets, has a housing backlog of around 2.2 million units despite decades of government home-building programs businessamlive.com. These shortages drive up rents and prices for available housing, often putting formal homes out of reach for average earners – for example, Nigeria’s price-to-income ratio is around 10× (an average house costs ten years’ income) businessamlive.com. Governments and private sector players are experimenting with solutions. Several countries are embracing affordable housing initiatives: Kenya has incentivized public-private partnerships to construct cheap apartments, and Ghana recently rolled out a mortgage assistance scheme for first-time buyers. There’s also growing use of innovative construction tech – such as modular units and 3D-printed homes – to cut costs. The fintech boom is spurring new housing finance models too, like micro-mortgages and crowd-funded real estate investments, to broaden access to credit. However, high interest rates remain a barrier. In Nigeria, commercial mortgage rates can top 20%, making borrowing prohibitively expensive. South Africa, by contrast, has seen some relief; its Reserve Bank paused rate hikes as inflation slowed, and home loan rates are expected to fall from the current 11.25% prime to possibly ~10.5% by end-2025 ooba.co.za. That outlook has lifted sentiment – a recent survey showed 86% of South African estate agents expect to hit their sales targets in 2025, up from 73% last year rei.co.za. Still, South Africa’s market is “under pressure, hindered by subdued demand [and] persistently high unemployment,” according to Global Property Guide globalpropertyguide.com, illustrating that macro-economic drags persist.

Outlook: Africa’s real estate future will heavily depend on economic stability and infrastructure development. The continent’s real estate market is forecast to reach $17.6 trillion in value by 2025 businessamlive.com – a huge number driven by population growth and urbanization. Residential real estate dominates this, at an estimated $14.9 trillion segment value businessamlive.com. But unlocking that potential requires financing and policy support. Encouragingly, a number of African countries are updating land and property laws (for instance, Rwanda’s new e-Title digital land registry businessamlive.com and Nigeria’s moves to digitize land records) to improve transparency and attract investment. Real estate investors from the Middle East and Asia are also increasingly scouting opportunities in African cities, looking at everything from affordable housing projects to new malls and industrial parks. In the near term, the focus remains on meeting basic housing needs. Large-scale projects like Egypt’s resort or Nigeria’s proposed new cities capture headlines, but equally important are the many smaller developments aiming to chip away at the housing deficits. Stakeholders say a mix of innovation, regulation, and long-term capital will be needed to truly bridge Africa’s housing gap – but the momentum is building to re-imagine the African property market for a more sustainable, inclusive future businessamlive.com businessamlive.com.

Sources: Reuters, Financial Times, Bloomberg, National Statistical Agencies, Central Bank statements. Key reporting from Reuters includes developments in Egypt, South Korea, China, Dubai, UK, and U.S. housing and policy updates reuters.com reuters.com reuters.com reuters.com reuters.com reuters.com reuters.com reuters.com, among others.