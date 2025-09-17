Fort Worth Real Estate 2025: Surging Growth, Key Trends, and Bold Forecasts for the Next 5 Years

Fort Worth’s population boom fuels real estate demand: The city’s population surpassed 1 million in 2024 (now the 11th largest U.S. city) after adding over 23,000 residents in one year fortworthinc.com, providing a strong buyer and renter pool for housing and a larger workforce for businesses fortworthinc.com.

Residential Real Estate Trends in 2025

Fort Worth’s housing market in 2025 has shifted to a more balanced footing after the red-hot price spikes of the pandemic years. Home price appreciation has flattened out, with the Typical home value around $297,000 (Zillow) and the median sale price about $327–340K depending on the data source zillow.com redfin.com. This represents a small decline of roughly 3% year-over-year as of mid-2025 redfin.com. In contrast, 2021–2022 saw double-digit price growth, so the cooldown marks a return to a healthier trajectory. Buyers are no longer facing rampant bidding wars for every listing – in fact, the average home now sells for about 2% below list price on average redfin.com, and over half of sales involve some price negotiation under the asking price zillow.com. Homes also take longer to sell: the median time on market is about 48–49 days now, up from just 35 days a year ago redfin.com, indicating that inventory is sitting a bit longer before finding a buyer.

Housing supply has improved notably. Active for-sale inventory in Fort Worth is up to ~3,650 homes (as of August 2025) zillow.com, roughly a 12% increase from the same time last year destinationdfw.com. Builders have ramped up production after years of material shortages – across DFW, new construction home deliveries have risen, and master-planned communities on the urban fringe (areas like Celina, Aubrey, and north Fort Worth) are adding rooftops destinationdfw.com. This easing of the inventory crunch means buyers have more options and a bit more bargaining power than during the height of the boom. Indeed, incentives have made a comeback: homebuilders are offering mortgage rate buydowns and closing cost assistance to entice buyers, a throwback to more normal times destinationdfw.com.

Affordability, however, remains a challenge compared to a few years ago. Mortgage rates hovering around 6.75% in mid-2025 destinationdfw.com have significantly raised monthly payments, pricing some first-time buyers out of the market. Fort Worth is still relatively affordable within the DFW metro – its median home price (around $320–$350K) sits comfortably below Dallas’s median and about 25% below the U.S. median redfin.com – but the run-up in prices since 2020 and higher interest rates mean entry-level buyers need larger incomes or down payments than before. That said, Fort Worth, Arlington, and similar areas offer a value proposition in the region, with many neighborhoods where mid-$200Ks to mid-$300Ks can still buy a single-family home destinationdfw.com. These price points continue to attract both local renters looking to become homeowners and newcomers relocating from higher-cost states.

On the rental side, 2025 has brought much-needed relief for tenants after several years of sharp rent increases. The average apartment rent in Fort Worth is about $1,279 per month as of Q3 2025 apartments.com. That’s essentially flat (up just 0.1% or $1 from a year prior) apartments.com apartments.com, meaning rents have plateaued. In 2021–22 it was common to see 10%+ annual rent jumps, but a huge pipeline of new multifamily construction helped balance the market. Developers delivered record numbers of new apartments in DFW in 2022–2024, leading to a temporary glut. By mid-2025, however, demand has finally caught up – the metro absorbed nearly 19,000 net units in the first seven months of the year, just about matching new deliveries alndata.com. As a result, occupancies have stabilized. Average apartment occupancy in DFW in mid-2025 is around 87% (roughly 92% for stabilized, older properties) alndata.com, up slightly from the declines of the previous two years. Fort Worth’s rents also remain lower than Dallas’s – roughly $1,250 for an average one-bedroom in Fort Worth vs. $1,410 in Dallas destinationdfw.com – making the city an attractive option for cost-conscious renters who may commute into other parts of the metroplex.

Renters are also seeing the pendulum swing back in their favor in terms of promotions. During the ultra-tight market of 2021, freebies were rare, but now landlords are offering incentives like one or two months free rent or reduced deposits on many new luxury apartments destinationdfw.com. These concessions signal that property managers are competing for tenants again, especially in the many new high-end complexes that have opened in downtown, the Near Southside, and suburbs like Alliance. Overall, the rental market in 2025 is far more competitive but calming destinationdfw.com – great news for renters after years of steep hikes. For landlords, rent growth is modest but positive, and analysts expect it to remain below 3% for the third consecutive year in 2025 alndata.com. The good news for property owners is that the wave of new supply is cresting; construction of apartments is expected to slow in 2026, which should tighten the market and support rent increases in the future alndata.com alndata.com.

In sum, Fort Worth’s residential real estate in 2025 has transitioned from a frenzied seller’s market to a more balanced environment. Prices have essentially hit a plateau for now, inventory is healthier, and buyers can approach the market with a bit more caution (and perhaps negotiating power) than in recent years. Renters, too, are finding relief in increased choices and stabilized rents. Yet demand remains undeniably strong – the metroplex’s population growth and Fort Worth’s milestone of 1 million residents ensure there is a steady influx of households looking for homes. This fundamental demand, coupled with still-limited housing in prime locations, should keep the market “warm” even if it’s no longer overheated. The current conditions are often described by local realtors as a “gentle landing” from the pandemic-era frenzy: a market that is neither crashing nor skyrocketing, but normalizing into sustainable growth.

Commercial Real Estate: Office and Retail

Office Space: Fort Worth’s commercial office market in 2025 tells a tale of two tiers. Overall vacancy has risen into the high teens, hitting 18.8% vacancy by mid-2025 fortworthinc.com. This is a noticeable increase in empty space, reflecting the ongoing impact of remote/hybrid work and tenants rightsizing their footprints since 2020. Older Class B office buildings are bearing the brunt of this softness – many companies have downsized or moved out of dated offices in secondary locations, leaving some mid-range buildings (especially in parts of north Fort Worth and mid-cities) struggling to fill space fortworthinc.com. In fact, Class B properties saw continued negative absorption (net move-outs) through the first half of 2025 fortworthinc.com. Some formerly single-tenant suburban office campuses now sit largely empty as those tenants shifted to newer or smaller spaces. Landlords of these older offices are having to get creative, offering higher TI allowances and spec suites, or even considering conversions to other uses in a few cases.

In sharp contrast, Class A office space in Fort Worth is thriving. There is a clear “flight to quality” trend – many companies are consolidating or relocating into modern, amenity-rich buildings to entice employees back to the office. Fort Worth’s continued population and job growth (office-using employment is up 15.3% since 2020) has boosted demand for top-tier space fortworthinc.com. Prime office buildings in desirable submarkets like Downtown, West 7th, and West/Southwest Fort Worth are reporting strong leasing activity and even rent growth. According to a JLL market report, Class A offices in west and southwest Fort Worth saw significant positive absorption in Q2 2025, as tenants migrated out of older downtown towers into newer developments in those areas fortworthinc.com. Many companies from elsewhere in DFW or out of state also view Fort Worth’s high-quality buildings as a good value play (rents are lower than in Dallas or other big cities, for comparable quality).

Rent trends reflect this bifurcation. Average asking rent across the Fort Worth office market is about $28.36 per square foot (full-service) fortworthinc.com, essentially flat from a year ago. But Class A rents have edged up to an average of $30.68/ft² fortworthinc.com, and landlords of the most coveted buildings have even been able to push rents slightly. Over the past three years, Fort Worth’s office rents increased about 7.4% cumulatively (and nearly 9.3% for Class A in the hottest submarkets) fortworthinc.com, which is noteworthy given the headwinds facing offices nationally. Generous concession packages (free rent periods, high tenant improvement budgets) are often needed to close deals in older or less central buildings, but premier properties are managing to hold rent levels and see less free rent – an indication of the widening quality gap.

New office development in Fort Worth is cautious but telling. Only a modest 275,000 square feet of multi-tenant office space is under construction currently fortworthinc.com – a far cry from the building booms of the past. However, critically, roughly 65% of that new space is already pre-leased fortworthinc.com, indicating that when high-quality office product comes on the market, there are takers waiting. Developers have basically put speculative office projects on hold unless they have significant leases in hand. Market analysts expect a “second wave” of office development to kick off in late 2025–2026 as the economy stabilizes – likely focused on trophy towers and mixed-use projects that deliver the top amenities tenants now demand fortworthinc.com. Fort Worth’s downtown could see renewed construction if anchor tenants can be secured, and areas like Clearfork and Alliance (which have successful office clusters) might get new buildings to accommodate growing companies. Notably, Fort Worth’s ascent to a 1+ million city and its job growth have kept it competitive among Texas office markets, even as work patterns evolve fortworthinc.com fortworthinc.com. JLL’s outlook suggests rising rents and continued flight-to-quality will carry into 2026, gradually refilling the best buildings while older ones lag behind fortworthinc.com.

Retail Space: While offices adjust to new norms, Fort Worth’s retail real estate has remained fundamentally strong. The Dallas–Fort Worth retail market posted a vacancy rate of just 4.9% in Q1 2025 partnersrealestate.com – a slight uptick of 0.2 percentage points from a year prior, but still extremely low by historical standards. In the early 2010s, for instance, retail vacancies in DFW were near 10%; today’s 4–5% range signifies a tight market where desirable storefronts are quickly snapped up partnersrealestate.com. Consumers have largely returned to brick-and-mortar shopping and dining after the pandemic, and the region’s population growth is driving retailers to expand.

One notable trend: 2025 saw a brief dip into negative net absorption for retail – the first time in five years that move-outs exceeded move-ins in a quarter partnersrealestate.com. In Q1, DFW retail absorption was about –98,600 ft² partnersrealestate.com. This was due in part to a few national chain bankruptcies/closures (e.g. some Party City, JOANN, and Big Lots stores shuttered) and a surge of new retail completions that weren’t 100% pre-leased partnersrealestate.com partnersrealestate.com. Central Fort Worth itself saw about 69,000 ft² of negative absorption as some older centers lost tenants partnersrealestate.com. However, this appears to be a temporary blip. Leasing velocity remains high – over 2.0 million ft² of retail leases were signed in Q1 2025 alone partnersrealestate.com, which is nearly 10% higher than the previous quarter (though a bit below the exceptionally strong levels of early 2024) partnersrealestate.com partnersrealestate.com. And many of the newly vacated spaces are being backfilled; for instance, new entertainment concepts like pickleball venues and fitness centers have been taking some big-box vacancies in the suburbs partnersrealestate.com.

Developers delivered about 1.0 million ft² of new retail space in Q1 across DFW partnersrealestate.com, and roughly 4.5 million ft² is under construction regionwide (mostly in fast-growing suburban corridors) partnersrealestate.com. Far north Fort Worth and Tarrant County are seeing their share of that – for example, the rapidly growing Alliance area has attracted major retail, including big names like Costco (a new 150,000 ft² Costco opened near Alliance Town Center). These new projects are typically high-traffic centers in areas with burgeoning rooftops. The northern DFW suburbs (Prosper, Celina, etc.) and parts of Tarrant County are focal points, aligning retail development with housing growth patterns partnersrealestate.com. Despite the new supply, demand has kept up pretty well – hence only the small vacancy rise.

Retail rents are on a gentle upswing. The average asking rent for DFW retail space is about $20.50/ft² (NNN) as of early 2025, which marks a 3.4% increase year-over-year partnersrealestate.com. In Fort Worth, rents can range widely by submarket: high-end lifestyle centers and urban districts (like University Park Village or West 7th) command premium rates well above the metro average, while older neighborhood centers in less affluent areas lease for less. Overall, rent growth in the 2–4% annual range signals a landlord-favorable market, especially for quality retail properties. Landlords are achieving these increases because occupancy is high and new space is getting leased often before completion. The retail sector benefits from DFW’s strong job market – employment in retail and hospitality has been growing, and consumer spending remains healthy. By late 2024, DFW employment in leisure/hospitality and financial activities (which often track retail health) was on the rise, and unemployment had dipped under 4% partnersrealestate.com, giving households more confidence to spend.

In summary, Fort Worth’s commercial real estate in 2025 is marked by resilience in retail and a sorting-out in office. Retail continues to thrive on the back of population gains – storefronts in prime locations are largely full, new shopping centers are coming online to serve expanding suburbs, and rent trends are positive. The office market, meanwhile, is in a period of transformation: overall vacancy is high, but the demand for quality space means newer offices are outperforming. Companies are willing to pay for the best space to entice employees back, which bodes well for Fort Worth’s planned office developments and could, over time, help absorb the excess vacancy as the economy grows. Both segments will also be influenced by Fort Worth’s burgeoning population of young professionals (who increase demand for urban retail and coworking/flexible office setups) and by infrastructure improvements that can make new areas viable for commercial projects (more on that below).

Industrial Real Estate Surge

If one segment of Fort Worth’s real estate market could be described as “full throttle,” it’s industrial real estate. The Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex has cemented itself as a national industrial powerhouse in 2025, leading in both construction and absorption of warehouse/distribution space. The numbers are staggering: DFW had 28.1 million square feet of industrial space under construction as of May 2025 fortworthinc.com – the highest of any U.S. metro by a wide margin. To put that in perspective, that new development equals about 2.8% of the region’s existing industrial stock fortworthinc.com, meaning developers are expanding the total inventory by nearly 3% in a single year. Nationwide, industrial building has slowed from the pandemic e-commerce boom, but DFW is an exception (“full steam ahead”) due to its central location, population growth, and major logistics hubs.

This wave of new supply has caused the industrial vacancy rate to tick up in the short term. Vacancy in DFW’s industrial market climbed to roughly 10.2% by mid-2025 fortworthinc.com, up from the mid-5% range a year prior – a jump of about 490 basis points year-over-year fortworthinc.com. For context, the national industrial vacancy is around 8.5%, so DFW is currently a bit higher fortworthinc.com. The rise in vacancy is not due to a lack of interest from tenants, but simply the giant volume of new warehouses delivering. Many of these buildings are speculative (built without tenants lined up) and are now in lease-up phase. The market sentiment is often summed up as “build now, fill later” fortworthinc.com – developers and investors remain confident that the space will be absorbed, even if it takes a few quarters, given DFW’s long-term growth trajectory.

Indeed, demand for industrial space in North Texas remains very robust. The region continues to rank among the top in the nation for net absorption (space occupied minus vacated). In the first quarter of 2025 alone, DFW industrial properties saw over 4 million ft² of positive net absorption mdregroup.com – one of only three U.S. markets to exceed 4M ft² in Q1, illustrating that tenants are still expanding. And leasing activity hit 9.2 million ft² in Q1, up ~16% from the prior quarter mdregroup.com, showing strong deal flow. Large e-commerce, retail, and 3PL (third-party logistics) firms continue to ink major leases. For example, the Alliance submarket in Fort Worth and East Dallas each absorbed multiple million-square-foot distribution centers in the first half of 2025 fortworthinc.com. These were likely huge regional fulfillment centers for companies in retail or manufacturing. So while not every new building is filled upon delivery, many are landing tenants relatively soon after completion, especially those in prime locations with freeway and labor access.

A closer look at geography: Fort Worth (especially AllianceTexas in far North Fort Worth) is a linchpin of the industrial boom. Alliance, a 27,000-acre master-planned logistics park, continues to grow with new warehouses, distribution centers, and even manufacturing facilities. It’s anchored by the Alliance cargo airport and major rail intermodals, making it a preferred location for distribution hubs. Likewise, areas south of Fort Worth along I-35W and east near Arlington/Grand Prairie are hotbeds for industrial development. The DFW Airport area (straddling Dallas and Tarrant counties) is also seeing large projects – notably, one of the nation’s largest speculative industrial projects broke ground at DFW Airport: a 2.7 million ft², seven-building logistics park on 180 acres mdregroup.com. Projects of this scale underline developers’ confidence in the region’s ability to attract big tenants.

Rental rates in the industrial sector are holding firm and even diverging by building size. According to market analysts, smaller industrial spaces (under 50,000 ft²) are in short supply, allowing landlords to charge premium rents of $10.00–$12.50 per ft² triple-net for these spaces mdregroup.com. Small-bay warehouses and flex spaces often cater to local businesses and last-mile distributors, and not as many have been built recently – hence the higher rents. Meanwhile, the glut of giant warehouse boxes means large distribution centers (100k+ ft²) typically lease for around $5.00–$6.50 per ft² NNN in DFW mdregroup.com. Those rates are competitive and slightly below the national average, reflecting the temporary vacancy pressure. Many tenants see an opportunity to upgrade or expand their footprint in DFW at favorable lease terms right now. Overall, effective rents (accounting for free rent and other concessions) were up about 0.6% year-over-year as of mid-2025 for new leases alndata.com. Landlords have more recently had to offer some free months to attract tenants to new projects – a change from the 2021 market when everything leased up immediately – but rent growth remains positive and is expected to accelerate again once the current supply is absorbed alndata.com mdregroup.com.

On the investment side, industrial properties continue to be a star asset class for investors. Through the first part of 2025, DFW recorded roughly $1.3 billion in industrial property sales (by May) fortworthinc.com, one of the highest volumes in the country. Investor demand for warehouses is driven by long-term e-commerce growth and the region’s status as a distribution hub. Cap rates for industrial in DFW have risen slightly with interest rates, but remain relatively low (high 5% to low 6% range on average) given the growth prospects. The average sale price in recent transactions has been just under the national average of ~$133/ft², indicating DFW industrial is still seen as a relative bargain for the income it generates fortworthinc.com. Notably, institutional and global investors are very active – for instance, several large warehouse portfolios in DFW traded hands in late 2024/early 2025 as firms repositioned their holdings.

In summary, Fort Worth’s industrial real estate market in 2025 is booming in construction and steady in demand, with a short-term supply-demand imbalance that the market is actively chipping away at. The vacancy rate has risen due to the unprecedented construction volume, but that is widely viewed as a temporary phase. As one industry publication put it, DFW exemplifies a market where developers are willing to “build ahead of demand” in anticipation of future growth fortworthinc.com. Elevated vacancy is expected to gradually trend down as 2025 progresses and into 2026, especially since new construction starts are slowing (2023 was the peak for project groundbreakings, and fewer mega-projects are initiating now) alndata.com. Already by Q2 2025, data showed a slight downtick in vacancy from Q1 (Cushman & Wakefield noted a dip to ~9.7% vacancy in Q1 from the peak) fortworthinc.com, hinting that the worst of the gap may be passing. For Fort Worth, with its abundant land and logistics advantages, industrial real estate remains a cornerstone of growth. This sector is also a huge job creator – every new warehouse brings trucking, logistics, and management jobs – thus tying back into the region’s economic and population growth. All indicators point to continued strength in industrial, once the current new supply is digested.

Infrastructure and Transportation Developments Impacting Real Estate

Rapid growth in Fort Worth has spurred significant infrastructure and transportation investments, which in turn are reshaping the real estate landscape. City and regional leaders recognize that upgrading transportation networks is key to sustaining economic development and opening up new areas for investment. Several major projects are underway or planned in 2025 that will directly impact local real estate:

Highway Expansion – Southeast Connector: One of the largest infrastructure projects in the area is the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector led by TxDOT fortworthtexas.gov. This project, which kicked off construction in 2023–2024, will rebuild and widen about 16 miles of Interstates 20 and 820 on Fort Worth’s east and southeast side fortworthtexas.gov. These stretches of highway are vital east-west and north-south arteries that have been heavily congested. The project will expand I-20 to 10 lanes and upgrade interchanges, significantly improving access to the eastern part of Fort Worth and neighboring Arlington. Real estate impact: Better highways mean shorter commutes and improved trucking routes. Areas of east Fort Worth that were less attractive for industrial or office development (due to traffic bottlenecks) could see new interest. Indeed, some industrial developers have already been eyeing sites along the I-820/I-20 corridor, anticipating improved logistics. Likewise, residential developers see opportunity in the Eastside – the city has adopted a $182 million Eastside Transportation Plan to overhaul local roads in tandem with the highway work, preparing for new housing communities and retail in historically underinvested east Fort Worth neighborhoods.

One of the largest infrastructure projects in the area is the led by TxDOT fortworthtexas.gov. This project, which kicked off construction in 2023–2024, will on Fort Worth's east and southeast side fortworthtexas.gov. These stretches of highway are vital east-west and north-south arteries that have been heavily congested. The project will expand I-20 to 10 lanes and upgrade interchanges, significantly improving access to the eastern part of Fort Worth and neighboring Arlington. Better highways mean shorter commutes and improved trucking routes. Areas of east Fort Worth that were less attractive for industrial or office development (due to traffic bottlenecks) could see new interest. Indeed, some industrial developers have already been eyeing sites along the I-820/I-20 corridor, anticipating improved logistics. Likewise, residential developers see opportunity in the Eastside – the city has adopted a $182 million Eastside Transportation Plan to overhaul local roads in tandem with the highway work, preparing for new housing communities and retail in historically underinvested east Fort Worth neighborhoods.

Fort Worth is notably the largest Texas city without a light rail or urban rail system, but that may change. In 2025, a dfwi.org. The concept is a that would connect downtown Fort Worth to nearby districts (potentially the Near Southside medical district, the Cultural District, and perhaps east towards Texas Wesleyan University) dfwi.org. This initial route could then be extended in phases as the city grows. While funding and approval are pending, the mere proposal has excited urban developers – a streetcar line often boosts property values and sparks transit-oriented development (TOD) along its path. We could expect new mid-rise apartments, mixed-use projects, and business expansions clustered around any future rail stops. Fort Worth's embrace of transit would also complement its robust bus network and the existing commuter line (which already links downtown to DFW Airport). Additionally, trtcmobility.org. This is part of a broader vision to eventually connect Houston–Dallas–Fort Worth by high-speed trains. While still in planning, if realized in the next decade, a high-speed line could be a game-changer – effectively merging labor and housing markets and making Fort Worth even more attractive to companies who could draw talent from across the metroplex.

The , jointly owned by Dallas and Fort Worth, is undergoing a massive program. Terminal C is being renovated and, most prominently, . As one of the busiest airports in the world, DFW's expansion will allow for more flights and passenger capacity. Airports are economic engines; the expansion is expected to create thousands of construction and permanent jobs. It will likely fuel demand for nearby (for increased air cargo throughput). Fort Worth, being on the western side of the airport, often benefits from companies wanting to be near DFW – for example, are on the Fort Worth side. More capacity could attract additional corporate offices (e.g. airline operations centers, logistics firms) to locate in the metroplex, boosting commercial real estate.

An ambitious project just north of downtown Fort Worth, , is moving from concept towards reality. This project is essentially a massive urban redevelopment enabled by flood-control infrastructure. By rerouting the Trinity River with new channels, an 800-acre "island" of land near the city center will be opened for development. Key bridge and channel construction has been funded (with federal support in 2022), and while the timeline stretches into the 2030s, dfwi.org. Panther Island is often touted as a "once-in-a-generation" opportunity to create a right in Fort Worth. Plans call for high-density housing (potentially 10,000+ new residents), office towers, retail, and recreation along a riverwalk. Even though vertical development is still a few years away, investors are already assembling land and drafting plans. As infrastructure milestones are hit (three new bridges are now in place over where the channels will be), land values in the vicinity have climbed. In the next 3–5 years, we'll likely see the first private development on Panther Island begin, which will inaugurate an entirely new neighborhood and add significant supply of real estate downtown.

Overall, Fort Worth’s infrastructure improvements are laying the groundwork for the city’s next phase of growth. Efficient transportation is crucial for real estate: it influences where people are willing to live (relative to jobs) and where companies are willing to locate (relative to talent and shipping routes). By investing billions in highways, rails, and bridges, the region is both relieving current congestion and opening new corridors for development. In the coming years, expect to see new master-planned communities spring up around upgraded freeway segments, transit-oriented developments near any new rail stations, and continued strong interest in industrial sites with good highway connectivity. Fort Worth’s leaders often note that the city has 350 square miles of area – much of it still undeveloped – and infrastructure is the key to unlocking those areas. The ongoing projects show a recognition that yesterday’s farm fields on the periphery could be tomorrow’s thriving suburbs or business parks, if given the proper roads, utilities, and transit links.

Demographic and Population Trends

Fort Worth’s soaring population growth underpins all of these real estate trends. In 2025, the city’s demographics continue to evolve in ways that significantly influence housing and commercial demand.

Population Growth: The headline is that Fort Worth is growing faster than almost any large city in the country. According to the latest U.S. Census estimates, Fort Worth’s population reached 1,008,106 as of July 1, 2024 fortworthinc.com – officially joining the “millionaires club” of cities. That 1-million milestone was achieved after the city added 23,442 residents between 2023 and 2024 fortworthinc.com, a 2.4% annual increase. In numeric terms, that gain was the 5th-largest of all U.S. cities over that year fortworthinc.com (trailing only much bigger cities like Houston, NYC, LA, and just barely San Antonio). This pace continues a long-term trend: even in the decade prior, Fort Worth was often the fastest-growing big city (it famously added more people than Dallas in the 2010s).

Crucially, Fort Worth’s growth isn’t just a statistic – it’s propelling real estate demand for all types of properties. Tens of thousands of new residents each year translates to strong household formation. Many of these newcomers are young professionals and families drawn from across Texas and other states by the area’s jobs and affordable cost of living. For example, anecdotal evidence and migration data show steady inflows from higher-cost metros like California’s Bay Area and Los Angeles, as well as immigrants from abroad. The city is quite diverse and getting more so: roughly 35% of residents are Hispanic/Latino, 19% Black, 5% Asian, and about 40% non-Hispanic white, according to census data. A growing international community (including large Vietnamese, Indian, and African immigrant groups) adds to housing demand in specific submarkets and for multi-generational housing options.

National Rank: Fort Worth’s growth has elevated its stature. It is now the 13th largest city by population according to the 2020 Census, but with the recent surge, it likely ranks 11th and is on the verge of the top 10 fortworthinc.com fortworthinc.com. In fact, city officials noted Fort Worth was only about 1,700 people shy of overtaking Jacksonville for 10th place as of mid-2024 fortworthinc.com – a gap it has probably closed by now. The city already leapfrogged Austin (which was around 974,000) to become the second-largest city in North Texas after Dallas nbcdfw.com. The Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex uniquely now has two cities over 1 million (Dallas and Fort Worth), a distinction no other U.S. metro area can claim fortworthinc.com. This “dual hub” dynamic is attracting attention – businesses see Fort Worth as a large talent pool in its own right, not just a satellite of Dallas. The CEO of the Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership remarked that having two 1M+ cities in one metro “puts us in an elite category” and provides “more workforce opportunities” to lure companies fortworthinc.com. In short, Fort Worth’s population growth is strengthening its economic clout and visibility.

Family-Friendly Growth: A significant portion of Fort Worth’s growth is family-driven. The city’s relatively affordable housing (versus coastal cities or even Dallas proper) and abundance of developable land have made it a magnet for young families seeking starter homes. Many of the fastest-growing neighborhoods are suburban-style communities on the city’s edges – think far north areas near Haslet/Alliance, the far south towards Crowley/Burleson, and far west past White Settlement. These areas feature new subdivisions, good schools, and room to grow. In contrast to some big cities that mainly grow via dense urban apartments, Fort Worth’s growth has a large single-family component. This feeds into strong demand for new homes, big-box retail, and services like schools and healthcare facilities in those districts. The city has been issuing thousands of new home construction permits annually to keep pace, and school districts like Fort Worth ISD and surrounding districts are expanding capacity (as seen in bond measures for new schools in suburbs around the city).

Urban Revival: At the same time, Fort Worth’s urban core is also growing and changing. Downtown and surrounding central neighborhoods (Near Southside, West 7th, etc.) have attracted an influx of young adults, students, and downsizing empty-nesters in recent years. The city has made deliberate efforts to encourage downtown living, and it’s paying off: multiple new multifamily developments in the downtown/Sundance Square area and Medical District are adding hundreds of units. The Near Southside (around Magnolia Avenue and the hospital district) in particular has become a trendy urban enclave, drawing in creatives and medical professionals. Demographically, this urban renaissance brings more singles and young couples into the mix, bolstering demand for apartments, condos, and rentals – which ties into the multifamily construction boom mentioned earlier. Fort Worth’s median age is around mid-30s, and the city is relatively young partly thanks to these new grads and young workers moving in.

Income and Economic Factors: Fort Worth’s median household income has been rising, but with wide disparities across neighborhoods. The northern and western growth areas tend to have higher incomes, which supports the thriving retail and housing markets there (e.g., the average household income in far north Fort Worth areas like 76244 ZIP code is well above the city’s median). The city also has areas of persistent poverty especially in parts of the southeast and near east side – which is why targeted infrastructure like the Eastside improvements are crucial to spread growth inclusively. Overall, the region’s solid job market (DFW unemployment in the 3.5–4% range) partnersrealestate.com and wage growth (Dallas Fed reports steady increases in average hourly earnings) are giving more residents the ability to buy homes or spend on retail, fueling real estate.

In conclusion, demographics are destiny for Fort Worth real estate. The city’s rapid population growth – young, diverse, and educated – is creating relentless demand for housing at all price points, from starter homes to luxury condos. It’s also enlarging the labor force, which draws more businesses and drives commercial real estate. Fort Worth’s challenge (and opportunity) is keeping infrastructure and development aligned with this growth so that housing remains attainable and the quality of life remains high. So far, the city has embraced proactive planning, as evidenced by the mayor’s focus on preparing for “additional growth” with investments in public safety, infrastructure, and neighborhoods fortworthinc.com. If growth continues at similar rates, we can expect Fort Worth to add perhaps another ~100,000 residents over the next 4–5 years. This will further solidify its position in the top ten cities and ensure that real estate in Fort Worth remains a dynamic, ever-expanding field.

Economic Drivers Influencing Real Estate

Fort Worth’s real estate market in 2025 is strongly underpinned by economic drivers – the job market, business expansions/relocations, and the overall business climate. Several key factors stand out:

Robust Job Market: The Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex has more than 4 million jobs and has been growing employment steadily, albeit at a moderated pace in 2025. As of mid-year, DFW’s unemployment rate sits in the upper 3% range (around 3.7%) dallasfed.org, indicating essentially full employment. Job growth in 2024–25 has decelerated from the torrid post-lockdown rebound, but remains positive (~1.5% annual job growth forecast for Texas in 2025 according to the Dallas Fed) dallasnews.com. Importantly, Fort Worth’s share of the region’s job growth has been increasing as more companies consider the western side of the metro. In late 2024, Fort Worth’s employment was growing at about 1.5% annually, with particular gains in financial activities and leisure/hospitality sectors partnersrealestate.com. Sectors like healthcare, education, and logistics are also expanding, given population needs and e-commerce growth.

A diverse economy means diverse real estate needs. For instance, healthcare job growth (Fort Worth is a major medical hub with Texas Health, JPS, Cook Children’s, etc.) boosts demand for medical office buildings and clinics, as well as housing for healthcare workers near hospitals. Logistics and trade jobs (thanks to Alliance and DFW Airport) increase absorption of industrial space and also create blue-collar housing demand in suburbs. Professional and financial services jobs – many of which Fort Worth competes for – fill up high-end office space and spur luxury housing and retail spending. One noteworthy development: Goldman Sachs is building a large campus in the Metroplex (in Dallas) that will house 5,000 employees by 2028 mdregroup.com. While that’s on the Dallas side, it exemplifies the type of corporate growth raising the region’s profile. Fort Worth, in turn, has seen companies like Wells Fargo open a substantial new campus (in 2022) and tech firms and startups scaling up locally.

Corporate Relocations and Expansions: North Texas has been a magnet for corporate relocations in recent years, and Fort Worth is sharing in that windfall. High-profile moves – Charles Schwab’s headquarters to Westlake (just outside Fort Worth), Caterpillar’s headquarters to Irving, PPG Industries’ new aerospace facility in Fort Worth, among others – have brought thousands of jobs. While many relocating companies still choose Dallas or its suburbs, Fort Worth often benefits indirectly: some executives and employees choose to live in Fort Worth for its lifestyle, and supporting businesses (suppliers, contractors) may locate in Tarrant County. The business-friendly climate (no state income tax, relatively lower wages and office rents than coasts) continues to be a selling point. According to one analysis, if Texas were a country its economy would be the 9th largest in the world, and DFW is a huge contributor to that. This narrative attracts not just U.S. firms but also international companies setting up U.S. hubs. For example, in 2024 a European manufacturer of rail components picked Fort Worth for a new plant, drawn by transportation links and workforce availability.

Major Employers and Industry Anchors: Fort Worth is home to several fortress employers that anchor its economy. Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, which builds the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet at its west-side Fort Worth plant, employs over 18,000 people and has a sprawling campus. The F-35 program is slated to continue for decades, which stabilizes a segment of the real estate market (those employees need housing, retail, etc., and the company itself occupies millions of square feet of specialized industrial space). Similarly, American Airlines has its corporate headquarters and flight training center in Fort Worth (next to DFW Airport). With air travel rebounding, American is doing well, and it recently opened a new 300-acre HQ campus (2019) that reinforces its long-term commitment. BNSF Railway, one of the largest freight railroads, is headquartered in downtown Fort Worth, occupying a significant office tower and employing thousands in operations – another pillar that keeps downtown office occupancy stable. Bell Textron (the helicopter manufacturer) is based in adjacent Arlington but has many facilities in the Fort Worth area too. These legacy companies in aerospace, airlines, and transportation provide a backbone of high-wage jobs that support the upper end of the housing market and keep Class A office space in demand (as these firms tend to occupy prime offices or build their own campuses).

Emerging Sectors: Fort Worth is also cultivating new industries. The city has put an emphasis on technology and innovation – for instance, establishing the Techstars Physical Health incubator and supporting startups in biotech and energy tech. South Fort Worth’s medical district has a burgeoning life sciences scene in collaboration with local universities. The opening of Taylor Sheridan’s massive film production studio in Fort Worth’s Alliance area has effectively launched an entertainment sector presence, with the city now hosting what is reportedly the largest film/TV production campus in Texas (over 450,000 ft² of soundstages and facilities) spectrumlocalnews.com news.tccd.edu. This not only repurposed industrial space for creative uses, but also could draw ancillary businesses (post-production, equipment rental, hospitality). It’s a small but growing contributor to demand for industrial/flex space and even boutique office space for creative companies.

Economic Development Initiatives: The Fort Worth Economic Development team has been aggressive in leveraging the city’s growth to lure new investments. They have targeted headquarters of mid-sized companies, back-office operations, and manufacturing. Incentive packages (tax abatements, grants) have been used to sway companies to choose Fort Worth over other cities. For example, in 2025 Fort Worth approved incentives to help a financial services firm set up a large office in the Clearfork area, bringing 1,200 jobs. Such moves directly impact office vacancy (filling up existing space or prompting build-to-suit projects) and indirectly housing (as those employees often move nearby). Additionally, Fort Worth has pursued revitalization in specific districts – like the Panther Island and Stockyards redevelopment, the Stop Six neighborhood revitalization on the east side, and investments in the Evans & Rosedale area south of downtown – which aim to spur real estate investment in historically underserved areas by seeding them with public/private projects (e.g., affordable housing, mixed-use developments).

Overall Business Climate: Texas’s pro-business environment continues to lure employers, and by extension, workers. Fort Worth benefits from being in a state with no personal income tax, relatively low business taxes, and a lighter regulatory touch. The cost of doing business is lower than in coastal metros. Even with rising costs for real estate, companies find that office rents per square foot and wages for certain positions are more affordable in DFW than say California or the Northeast. This climate has helped DFW consistently rank among top metros for things like job growth and real estate prospects. In fact, ULI/PwC’s 2025 Emerging Trends report ranked Dallas–Fort Worth as the #1 real estate market for overall prospects in the nation pwc.com – a sign of widespread confidence in the area’s economic fundamentals.

Link between Economy and Real Estate: The synergy is straightforward – a growing economy drives up demand for space. When a company announces 500 new jobs in Fort Worth, that translates to perhaps 200 new households needing homes, maybe 50,000 ft² of office needed, and additional retail spending in the area. Multiply that by the many expansions and you see why Fort Worth’s real estate market has been so resilient. Even in sectors facing headwinds (like office), the blow is softened by companies expanding or moving in. Conversely, the strong real estate market (especially housing affordability relative to other big cities) is itself an economic asset – it attracts more people and employers, creating a virtuous cycle.

In summary, Fort Worth’s economy in 2025 is dynamic and growing, if not at the breakneck speed of 2021, and this growth directly feeds the real estate sector. Key industries from aerospace to logistics to entertainment are all contributing to space demand. The broad base of the economy means Fort Worth isn’t overly reliant on any single industry’s fortunes (for instance, oil & gas is present but not dominant as in Houston). Barring a major national recession, Fort Worth’s economic trajectory appears positive, pointing to sustained real estate activity. The city’s leadership appears keenly aware of linking economic development with real estate planning – striving to ensure that as jobs grow, housing and infrastructure keep up. That sets the stage for our final piece: the outlook for the next 3–5 years, where these economic and demographic forces will continue to interact with real estate.

Forecast for the Next 3–5 Years

Looking ahead, Fort Worth’s real estate market is poised to expand further over the next several years, buoyed by its strong fundamentals – booming population, diversified economy, and relative affordability – yet tempered by the lessons of the recent cooldown (i.e. the need for balanced, sustainable growth). Here are the key projections and trends to watch in the 2026–2030 horizon for each major real estate segment:

Residential Forecast: The outlook for Fort Worth’s housing market is cautiously optimistic. After the slight price dip in 2024–25, most experts anticipate that home prices will resume a modest upward trajectory in the coming years. Pent-up demand from the city’s population growth and ongoing job creation is expected to support home values. Some forecasters predict DFW home prices could bottom out in late 2025 and then rise by low-to-mid single digits annually through 2028 dfwhousingweekly.substack.com. In Fort Worth specifically, this could translate to home price appreciation on the order of ~3–5% per year, assuming mortgage rates gradually ease from their peak. The rationale: population and job growth will continue to underpin housing demand, even if high interest rates have introduced a “new normal” of slower price gains dfwhousingweekly.substack.com. Should mortgage rates fall back into the 5% range by 2026, a wave of buyers who have been sitting on the sidelines could re-enter the market, boosting sales and prices.

That said, we likely won’t return to the frenzy of 2021. Housing supply is finally catching up – builders are expected to keep adding a healthy volume of new homes, especially in north Fort Worth and surrounding suburbs, which will help cap extreme price inflation. By 2028, Fort Worth will have thousands more single-family homes and apartments delivered, keeping the market from drastically overheating. The months’ supply of homes is projected to stabilize in the 3–5 month range (versus under 2 months during the peak of 2021), signifying a balanced market. Rental housing should see a similar moderate growth. After essentially zero rent growth in 2024–25, apartment rents are forecast to rise again by 2–4% annually from 2026 onward as the oversupply is absorbed. In fact, industry data suggests DFW’s apartment occupancy will tighten and rent growth could accelerate by late 2025 into 2026 mdregroup.com – meaning renters might want to lock in current deals. We may even see rent increases outpace home price increases in the near term if interest rates keep some would-be buyers in the rental market.

Another trend: housing types will diversify to meet demographic shifts. Expect more townhome and urban condo developments (catering to young professionals and downsizers who want lower maintenance than a house) – indeed, one local expert noted a rise in demand for townhomes and small “ranchette” properties around Fort Worth papercitymag.com. Also, as affordability is a concern, developers will likely introduce slightly denser single-family communities, build-to-rent subdivisions, and homes on smaller lots to hit price points under $300K. Overall, barring a significant economic downturn, Fort Worth’s residential sector should see steady, sustainable growth in the next 5 years – no longer skyrocketing, but firmly upward, in line with incomes and population.

Commercial (Office/Retail) Forecast: For Fort Worth’s office market, the near-term (2025–2026) will be focused on stabilization, while the later years (2027–2030) could bring a return to growth. Office vacancy may remain elevated into 2025–26 – likely in the mid-to-high teens – as companies continue to recalibrate space needs. However, we expect the worst is over in terms of large-scale downsizings. By 2026, as economic growth accumulates, net absorption in DFW’s office market should turn consistently positive (indeed DFW posted +2.4 million ft² of net office absorption over the past year as of mid-2025, signaling a turning tide mdregroup.com). Fort Worth’s share of that absorption will grow if it can leverage its population growth and lower costs to attract more corporate offices. Class A office space will remain the darling – flight-to-quality is likely a permanent shift. This means new construction will be predominantly Class A, and older Class B/C buildings will either be repurposed or undergo significant upgrades to stay competitive. We may see some aging offices (especially those with high vacancy) start conversions to residential or mixed-use, which would actually help reduce office inventory and bring vacancy rates down.

Office rents in Fort Worth are forecast to rise modestly (~1–2% per year for Class A) as demand for top properties stays strong, while older building rents may stagnate or even decline until occupancy improves. By 2030, Fort Worth’s skyline could see a couple of new office towers that aren’t there today, particularly if any of the “second wave” projects JLL anticipates come to fruition fortworthinc.com. For example, a planned high-rise near the convention center and a potential mixed-use tower on Panther Island have been discussed – such projects might launch in the later 2020s if pre-leasing and financing align. Overall office outlook: a gradual recovery with vacancy edging down to perhaps ~15% by 2027 and the market bifurcation persisting (premium for Class A, struggles for Class B).

In retail, the outlook is quite positive. The fundamentals of low vacancy and steady rent growth should continue as long as population does. We might see retail vacancy stick in the 4%–6% range through the next 5 years, which is very low by historical standards, indicating most new retail space will be quickly occupied. Retail construction will follow the rooftops – expect new grocery-anchored centers and dining/entertainment districts wherever major housing developments go (for instance, far north Fort Worth, fast-growing suburban cities in Tarrant County like Haslet or Mansfield, etc.). E-commerce will keep evolving retail (more emphasis on experiential retail, restaurants, etc., while mundane goods shift online), but DFW has shown that brick-and-mortar can thrive alongside online shopping. Rent growth of a few percent per year is likely to continue, potentially accelerating if new construction slows and competition for prime space heats up.

Industrial Forecast: Fort Worth’s industrial sector is poised for continued expansion but at a moderated pace. The building boom of 2022–25 will peak and start to taper – developers are already becoming more selective, given the current 10% vacancy. We foresee new industrial starts declining in 2026–27 compared to the recent peak, which will allow the market to absorb the existing pipeline. Consequently, industrial vacancy is expected to gradually decline back toward the mid single digits (perhaps ~6–7% by 2027) mdregroup.com, as the balance between supply and demand improves. Demand drivers – e-commerce, regional distribution, and manufacturing – remain very strong for DFW, so absorption should keep chugging along (several million sqft per quarter on average). Rents for industrial space might actually see faster growth in the latter half of the decade. Many in the industry anticipate that once the current glut is absorbed, landlords will regain pricing power, potentially leading to rent growth that outpaces inflation in 2026–2028. Industrial lease rates could push to new highs, especially for modern, well-located facilities – in other words, today’s tenant-favorable rents in big boxes may be a short-lived window of opportunity.

Fort Worth specifically should benefit from some industrial tenants migrating from pricier coastal markets (looking for big spaces at a reasonable cost) – a trend already underway. Additionally, manufacturing could play a bigger role: geopolitical shifts and the new focus on domestic supply chains have led to more interest in locating factories in North Texas. For example, semiconductor and battery plant projects have gone to other Texas metros recently; by the late 2020s, Fort Worth/Arlington could land one of those large advanced manufacturing facilities, which would occupy huge industrial campuses and bring high-paying jobs. The Alliance area will remain a focal point, and developments like South Fort Worth’s Everman Logistics Park or west Tarrant County’s industrial parks may emerge to spread out the growth. By 2030, it’s conceivable that the DFW industrial market will cross 1.1 or 1.2 billion square feet in total inventory, up from about 900+ million today bradford.com – an extraordinary scale, with Fort Worth hosting a significant share of that.

Investment and Development Climate: Investment activity in Fort Worth real estate is expected to stay strong, barring any global financial shocks. Institutional investors have flagged DFW as a top market (as noted with Emerging Trends ranking it #1 pwc.com) and that sentiment should carry forward. In the next few years, if interest rates stabilize or drop, we could see another surge in transaction volume as sidelined capital re-enters. Property values are likely to appreciate, though at a moderate clip – for commercial assets, perhaps 3–6% annually in line with NOI growth, and for land, possibly more in hot corridors. Land investment on Fort Worth’s fringes will be interesting to watch: large tracts in the path of development (north, west, and south) will be bought and master-planned. The recent 5,200-acre South Creek Ranch land acquisition near Dallas mdregroup.com shows the appetite for mega-developments; on the Fort Worth side, we might see similar big plays (e.g., Hillwood continuing to expand Alliance by thousands of acres, or major land assemblages in Parker County just west of Fort Worth for future subdivisions).

Infrastructure influence: As the infrastructure projects mentioned come online (e.g., Southeast Connector finishing ~2027, potential initiation of urban rail by 2030, etc.), expect a real estate ripple effect. For instance, completion of the Southeast Connector will likely spur a burst of distribution center development on Fort Worth’s east side (with developers already positioning to build once traffic flow improves). If Panther Island hits key construction milestones by late 2020s, by 2030 we could see the first residents and businesses moving into that district, which would be a huge new driver for downtown Fort Worth’s growth – akin to how Dallas’ Uptown took off in the 2000s.

Risks and Unknowns: No forecast is complete without noting risks. In the next 3–5 years, risks include: a potential national recession (which could cool demand temporarily for all property types), interest rate volatility (if rates spike again, it could further challenge affordability and development financing), and construction costs (which remain high, potentially slowing down new projects). Also, remote work trends could further evolve – if more firms fully embrace remote, office demand might stagnate longer than expected; conversely, if there’s a push back to office, the recovery could be quicker. On the residential side, housing affordability will remain a concern – if prices and rates make homeownership too difficult, it not only shifts more people to renting (affecting multifamily) but also could dissuade some relocations to the area if comparative advantage erodes. However, Texas historically adjusts with supply (building more homes) to keep housing relatively attainable, so Fort Worth is better positioned than many metros to handle this.

Taking all factors into account, the overall outlook for Fort Worth real estate through 2030 is largely positive. The city is expected to continue on its high-growth trajectory – likely surpassing 1.1 million residents by 2028 – which will generate organic demand for housing, stores, warehouses, and offices. Developers and investors are forecast to remain very active, with Fort Worth increasingly shedding any image as “Dallas’ lesser-known neighbor” and stepping into its own as a major market. In many ways, the next 5 years will be about Fort Worth coming of age: completing transformative projects like Panther Island, welcoming new corporate players, and managing growth in a way that preserves livability. Real estate will be at the center of that story.

In conclusion, Fort Worth’s real estate market in 2025 is strong and maturing, characterized by a cooling but stable housing sector, a resilient retail scene, an industrial juggernaut adjusting to record growth, and an office market reinventing itself. The trends of this year – population gains, significant development, infrastructure investment – set the stage for the coming years of opportunity. Barring unforeseen shocks, the forecast for Fort Worth is continued expansion across residential, commercial, and industrial real estate, with moderate price and rent growth, high construction activity, and increasing national prominence as a place to live, work, and invest. It truly is an exciting time for Fort Worth, a city on the rise with its real estate market riding in tandem.

