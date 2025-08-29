Boom or Balanced? Boise’s 2025 Real Estate Market Trends & 5-Year Forecast

Home Prices Leveling Off: The median sale price for a single-family home in Boise hovers around $525,000 as of mid-2025, roughly flat (0–1% higher) compared to a year prior weknowboise.com weknowboise.com. This marks a cooldown from the frenzied double-digit gains of 2020–2022, indicating a more balanced market phase.

The median sale price for a single-family home in Boise hovers around as of mid-2025, roughly flat (0–1% higher) compared to a year prior weknowboise.com weknowboise.com. This marks a cooldown from the frenzied double-digit gains of 2020–2022, indicating a more market phase. Resilient Sales & Low Inventory: Despite higher interest rates, homebuying activity remains steady . Ada County saw a 10% jump in home sales in July 2025 year-on-year weknowboise.com. Inventory is rising but still tight at about 2.4 months’ supply (below the 4–6 months of a balanced market) weknowboise.com, so well-priced listings continue to draw buyer interest.

Despite higher interest rates, homebuying activity remains . Ada County saw a 10% jump in home sales in July 2025 year-on-year weknowboise.com. Inventory is rising but still tight at about (below the 4–6 months of a balanced market) weknowboise.com, so well-priced listings continue to draw buyer interest. Rents Down, Demand Up: The average rent in Boise is about $1,826 (Q1 2025), down ~7.3% from a year ago as an influx of new apartments gives renters more options weknowboise.com weknowboise.com. Yet vacancy rates remain extremely low (~1.8% overall), signaling that rental demand still outstrips supply weknowboise.com weknowboise.com. Single-family rentals average ~$2,120, and multifamily units ~$1,385, with landlords trimming prices to keep units filled weknowboise.com weknowboise.com.

The in Boise is about (Q1 2025), down ~7.3% from a year ago as an influx of new apartments gives renters more options weknowboise.com weknowboise.com. Yet remain extremely low (~1.8% overall), signaling that rental demand still outstrips supply weknowboise.com weknowboise.com. Single-family rentals average ~$2,120, and multifamily units ~$1,385, with landlords trimming prices to keep units filled weknowboise.com weknowboise.com. Commercial Real Estate Mixed: Retail space is red-hot – Meridian’s retail vacancy is under 1% idahobusinessreview.com and prime storefront rents have surged into the $40+ per sq. ft. range idahobusinessreview.com. Industrial properties also remain in demand, though a wave of new warehouses pushed industrial vacancies to ~8.6% in Q2 2025 (up from record lows) cushmanwakefield.com. Office vacancies around 11–12% are higher than pre-pandemic norms but far better than big coastal cities cushmanwakefield.com. Boise’s office market is outperforming national trends , even as hybrid work softens downtown office demand.

– Meridian’s retail vacancy is under 1% idahobusinessreview.com and prime storefront rents have surged into the range idahobusinessreview.com. properties also remain in demand, though a wave of new warehouses pushed industrial vacancies to ~8.6% in Q2 2025 (up from record lows) cushmanwakefield.com. vacancies around are higher than pre-pandemic norms but far better than big coastal cities cushmanwakefield.com. Boise’s office market is , even as hybrid work softens downtown office demand. Population Boom Continues: The Boise metro (Ada and Canyon Counties) added roughly 25,000 people in the last year alone – a 3% jump to about 847,840 residents in 2025 boisedev.com. Boise city’s population grew to 253,550 (+1.4%), while suburbs like Meridian (+3.1%) and Star (+9.8%) exploded with new residents boisedev.com. This in-migration wave (mainly from costlier states) fuels housing demand and is projected to persist through 2028, keeping pressure on the market.

The Boise metro (Ada and Canyon Counties) added roughly in the last year alone – a 3% jump to about residents in 2025 boisedev.com. Boise city’s population grew to (+1.4%), while suburbs like Meridian (+3.1%) and Star (+9.8%) exploded with new residents boisedev.com. This (mainly from costlier states) fuels housing demand and is projected to persist through 2028, keeping pressure on the market. Robust Job & Economic Growth: Unemployment in the Boise area remains low (around 3% in 2024), and Idaho’s job growth is forecast at ~1.5–2% annually through 2028 dfm.idaho.gov. Major employers are expanding: Micron Technology is investing $15+ billion in a new Boise chip factory expected to add thousands of high-paying jobs by 2025–2029 boirealtors.com idahobusinessreview.com. A strong labor market and rising incomes (Idaho median household income ~$89K) bolster housing demand weknowboise.com, though high mortgage rates near 6.7% weknowboise.com have pinched affordability.

Unemployment in the Boise area remains low (around 3% in 2024), and Idaho’s job growth is forecast at through 2028 dfm.idaho.gov. Major employers are expanding: Micron Technology is investing $15+ billion in a new Boise chip factory expected to by 2025–2029 boirealtors.com idahobusinessreview.com. A strong labor market and rising incomes (Idaho median household income ~$89K) bolster housing demand weknowboise.com, though high mortgage rates near 6.7% weknowboise.com have pinched affordability. Opportunities & Risks for Stakeholders: Homebuyers in 2025 finally have a bit more breathing room – typical listings take about 2–3 weeks to sell instead of mere days weknowboise.com. Buyers can negotiate contingencies or slight discounts as inventory creeps up , but they face higher monthly payments with 30-year mortgage rates around 6–7%. Sellers benefit from Boise’s enduring demand (population and job gains) but no longer hold all the cards – realistic pricing and maybe upfront home improvements are needed to attract offers in a more selective market weknowboise.com templetonrealestategroup.com. Many long-time owners are choosing not to sell at all, wary of losing ultra-low mortgage rates or incurring capital gains taxes on huge equity gains (over 54% of Idaho homeowners now exceed the $250K/$500K tax-free gain limits) boirealtors.com boirealtors.com. Investors see opportunity in Boise’s strong rental fundamentals – vacancy under 2% and a growing talent pool – yet must navigate moderating rent growth and the risk of overbuilding in the apartment sector (2023 permits for multifamily fell as interest costs rose weknowboise.com). Prudent investors are focusing on in-demand segments (e.g. affordable rentals, industrial properties) and factoring in higher financing costs.

in 2025 finally have a bit more breathing room – typical listings take about 2–3 weeks to sell instead of mere days weknowboise.com. Buyers can negotiate contingencies or slight discounts as , but they face with 30-year mortgage rates around 6–7%. benefit from Boise’s enduring demand (population and job gains) but no longer hold all the cards – realistic pricing and maybe upfront home improvements are needed to attract offers in a more weknowboise.com templetonrealestategroup.com. Many long-time owners are choosing not to sell at all, wary of losing ultra-low mortgage rates or incurring capital gains taxes on huge equity gains (over now exceed the $250K/$500K tax-free gain limits) boirealtors.com boirealtors.com. see opportunity in Boise’s strong rental fundamentals – vacancy under 2% and a growing talent pool – yet must navigate moderating rent growth and the risk of in the apartment sector (2023 permits for multifamily fell as interest costs rose weknowboise.com). Prudent investors are focusing on in-demand segments (e.g. affordable rentals, industrial properties) and factoring in higher financing costs. Housing Affordability Crunch & Policy Response: Rapid price rises have left many locals priced out – the median home price is roughly 6 times the median income, and 6 in 10 low-income renters in Boise are cost-burdened (paying >30% of income on housing) cityofboise.org. In response, the City of Boise enacted a new zoning code in Dec 2023 to allow higher-density housing and “missing middle” development (duplexes, ADUs, etc.) cityofboise.org. The city has also invested $50+ million in affordable housing projects and partnered with developers on land leases to build income-restricted units cityofboise.org cityofboise.org. These efforts are timely: a recent analysis shows Boise needs about 2,000 new housing units per year for the next 10 years to meet demand, nearly half of them affordable for below-median incomes cityofboise.org. Region-wide construction is trying to keep up – over half of new units permitted since 2021 have been multifamily or townhomes, a sharp increase in higher-density building cityofboise.org. However, within city limits housing construction has fallen short by a few hundred units annually, exacerbating the affordability gap cityofboise.org. Local and regional agencies (like COMPASS) are now coordinating on housing strategies to ensure Boise’s growth remains sustainable cityofboise.org cityofboise.org.

Residential Real Estate Trends in 2025

Home Sales & Price Trends: After a meteoric rise in home values over the past few years, Boise’s residential market entered 2025 on a plateau. Median prices have essentially stabilized at a high level. In Ada County (the core county containing Boise), the median sale price was about $549,450 in mid-2025, up a modest ~0.8% year-on-year weknowboise.com. Boise City’s median hovered around $525,000 – virtually unchanged from a year prior weknowboise.com. This sideways movement is a stark contrast to the pandemic-era boom when Boise saw annual price jumps well into the double digits. The cooling was initially driven by rising mortgage rates (which doubled from ~3% to ~6–7% in 2022–2023) and buyer fatigue after the 2021 frenzy. By 2024, prices underwent a healthy correction of a few percent, then bottomed out and even ticked up slightly again by late 2024 as the market found equilibrium weknowboise.com weknowboise.com.

Despite flat prices, sales activity remains resilient. In fact, home sales have picked up from the lull of 2022–23. Ada County recorded 900 home sales in July 2025, over 10% more than the same month a year prior weknowboise.com. Realtors note that this was the busiest sales month since late 2021’s peak boom, underscoring that there is still plenty of demand in the Treasure Valley. Well-maintained homes that are priced correctly for the market continue to attract buyers. Multiple offers are no longer the norm on every listing, but desirable properties (especially under the ~$500K price point) can still see competition. Homes in mid-2025 are spending a bit more time on market – a median of about 2–3 weeks in Ada County – versus just days during the height of the frenzy weknowboise.com. However, this pace is in line with historical seasonal norms and indicates a market that is cooler but not cold. Sellers are adjusting expectations from expecting instantaneous bidding wars to a more typical selling process. Price reductions are becoming more common if a home doesn’t receive interest in the first few weeks (around 28% of listings had price cuts by early 2025) reventureapp.blog, reflecting more selective buyers. Overall, Boise’s residential real estate in 2025 has shifted from an outright “seller’s market” to a more balanced market, with roughly equal leverage between buyers and sellers.

Supply & Demand Factors: A key reason Boise hasn’t seen a drastic price drop is that housing supply remains constrained. In mid-2025, Boise’s inventory of homes for sale, while up from record lows, is still relatively scant. The region had roughly 2.4 months of supply in summer 2025 weknowboise.com – meaning at the current sales pace, it would take only about 10 weeks to sell through all listings if no new homes came on the market. For context, a balanced housing market typically has 4–6 months of supply. During 2021, Boise’s inventory was often under 1 month, creating extreme bidding wars. Now, with ~2–3 months of supply, buyers have more options than before, but selection remains limited in many segments (especially affordable starter homes). Part of the inventory squeeze is due to many existing homeowners staying put. Having locked in 3% ultra-low mortgage rates or accumulated large untaxed gains in their homes, a lot of potential sellers are hesitant to list and give up those benefits boirealtors.com. Economists dub this the “lock-in effect” or “stay-put penalty,” whereby people delay selling to avoid higher interest rates on a new mortgage or a hefty capital gains tax hit on longtime properties boirealtors.com boirealtors.com. This phenomenon has limited resale supply coming online, even though demand remains high from newcomers and growing families.

On the new construction front, builders have been trying to catch up with demand but face headwinds. During the pandemic boom, homebuilders ramped up production; however, in 2022–2023 they pulled back as interest rates spiked and some projects became less viable. In 2023, permits for new housing units in Ada County actually kept pace with projected demand, but within Boise city limits the number of new homes built fell short by 300–800 units each year cityofboise.org. Higher construction costs (up ~40% since 2018) and land constraints have made it challenging to build enough homes, especially in the city core cityofboise.org. The result is that housing supply growth is tilting toward the suburbs and multifamily projects. Suburban cities like Meridian, Kuna, and Caldwell have seen large new subdivisions and apartment complexes spring up, whereas Boise proper has relied more on infill development. Notably, more than half of new residential units permitted in Ada County in the last three years were multifamily or “missing middle” (e.g. townhouses, duplexes), a sharp rise in higher-density construction compared to the late 2010s cityofboise.org. This shift reflects both city policy encouraging density and developers responding to demand for more affordable alternatives to single-family homes.

Demand, meanwhile, has been sustained by Boise’s strong population growth (detailed further below) and solid economy. Migration into Boise is the dominant driver – people continue to relocate from pricier West Coast markets and other states, attracted by Idaho’s quality of life and relative affordability. Boise’s cost advantage has narrowed (housing is no longer “cheap” by any stretch), but for many Californians or Seattleites, a $550K home on a spacious lot in Idaho is still a bargain. Thus, even as interest rates rose, a steady influx of buyers has provided a floor under the market. Additionally, local household incomes have been rising, thanks to low unemployment and wage growth. Ada County’s median household income climbed to about $88,900, which supports housing demand by enabling higher purchase budgets weknowboise.com. It’s worth noting, though, that affordability is stretched – the monthly payment on that median-priced home (assuming ~7% interest) far exceeds what a median income can comfortably afford tait.com. First-time buyers are particularly challenged by high prices and rates, leading some to remain renters for longer. For now, Boise’s supply-demand balance is delicate: just enough inventory is finally arriving to give buyers choices, but still not enough to overwhelm demand. This is keeping prices relatively firm. Looking ahead, if mortgage rates were to fall meaningfully, Boise could see another surge of buyer activity (as happened in late 2024 when rates briefly dipped and sales spiked) weknowboise.com weknowboise.com. Conversely, if a lot of new builds hit the market at once or the economy faltered, the increased supply could pressure prices. Most forecasts for Boise expect moderate price growth of around 3–5% per year in the coming years templetonrealestategroup.com – a far cry from the 20%+ annual gains of the boom, but a sustainable trajectory if supply remains relatively tight and demand stays steady.

Median Home Prices & Rental Rates

Ownership Market Prices: As noted above, Boise’s median home prices in 2025 are essentially at parity with last year, after a slight dip and rebound. To put recent figures in perspective, the city’s median single-family home value was about $524,000 in summer 2022 (an all-time high at that point) sammamishmortgage.com. Prices then softened in 2023 by a few percent amid the national market cooldown and higher financing costs. By early 2024, median prices in Ada County were hovering near $510K weknowboise.com. The latter half of 2024 saw renewed buyer interest, and by January 2025 the median had crept back up to ~$539K in Ada County (about +5% year-over-year) weknowboise.com. So essentially, Boise’s home values have plateaued at a high level and are inching up at low single-digit rates. The price per square foot has continued to rise modestly (Boise averaged ~$316/sq ft in mid-2025, +1% YoY weknowboise.com), indicating that smaller, more affordable homes have been in demand. Entry-level homes remain the most competitive segment – anything under the metro’s median price tends to get snapped up quickly, whereas luxury tier homes (> $1M) can take longer to sell and may see price cuts.

For a broader context, Boise’s median sale price (~$525K) is still well above the U.S. median (around $410K) steadily.com, reflecting how Boise transformed into a relatively expensive market due to its rapid growth. Within the metro, Ada County (Boise, Meridian, Eagle) commands the highest prices, while neighboring Canyon County (Nampa, Caldwell) remains cheaper with a median around $430K weknowboise.com. This price gap has driven many budget-conscious buyers westward into Canyon County, pushing strong growth in cities like Caldwell (which saw a 5.7% population jump last year) boisedev.com. Even within Ada County, areas like Meridian and Eagle often have higher medians than Boise city, given their newer larger homes.

Rental Rates and Vacancy: Boise’s rental market has been extraordinarily tight in recent years, and while it’s loosening slightly, it remains very competitive for tenants. As of Q1 2025, the average monthly rent across all property types in Boise was $1,826 weknowboise.com. This actually represents a decline of about $144 (7.3%) from the previous year weknowboise.com, marking one of the first significant rent drops in over a decade. After years of steep rent hikes (rents jumped nearly 50% during 2016–2021), relief is arriving for renters in the form of new supply. Hundreds of new apartments were built in 2022–2023, and more are coming online in 2024 (over 1,600 units under construction in Boise city alone as of early 2024) weknowboise.com. These additions have started to slow rent growth and even force some landlords to cut rents to attract tenants. For example, the average apartment rent fell ~5% year-over-year to about $1,385, and especially the 1-bedroom segment saw rents plunge (from ~$1,300 to ~$848, though that figure was skewed by a small sample) weknowboise.com. On the other hand, larger rentals have held value: 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments actually saw rent increases of 6–11% over the year as family-sized units remain in short supply weknowboise.com. Single-family home rentals, which are popular among relocating families, still command a premium – the average house for rent in Boise costs about $2,120/month, only down ~3% from the prior year weknowboise.com. Notably, rents for 4-bedroom houses dropped sharply (–27% YoY) after hitting a record high in 2024, indicating some correction at the top end of the rental market weknowboise.com.

Crucially, vacancy rates show that rental demand is far from soft. The overall vacancy rate for rental housing in Boise was a scant 1.8% in early 2025, barely changed from 1.82% a year earlier weknowboise.com weknowboise.com. For context, a 5% rental vacancy is considered a healthy equilibrium; Boise remains well below that, illustrating an ongoing shortage of rentals. There are some signs of easing: apartment (multifamily) vacancies ticked up from an ultra-tight 0.9% to about 1.5% weknowboise.com as new complexes opened. But single-family rentals became even more scarce (vacancy fell from 2.7% to 1.99%), possibly because would-be homebuyers who priced out of the purchase market are renting houses instead weknowboise.com. Essentially, landlords are finding tenants almost as fast as they can list units, and any slight rise in vacancy has come at the expense of rents – property owners have cut or stabilized rents to keep units occupied. Boise’s rent-to-income ratios are high, so there is a practical ceiling on rents; in Ada County, a household earning the median income of ~$89K could afford about $2,220 in rent (30% of income) weknowboise.com, which is only a bit above the current average rent level. This suggests rents may not have much room to climb further without income growth, especially as more rentals hit the market.

The near-term outlook for rents is cautiously optimistic for tenants. Continued apartment construction in 2024–2025 (over 3,600 multi-family units were permitted in the Boise metro in 2022, and ~3,628 in 2023 despite a dip in Ada County permits) weknowboise.com will add needed supply. In fact, analysts estimate that the ~4,500 rental units already under construction as of late 2023 will satisfy all of the metro’s new rental demand for the next year or two lee-associates.com lee-associates.com. As those projects lease up, renters could see more concessions or flat rents. Still, Boise’s robust population growth means demand will keep rising, likely absorbing new units in the medium term. The Idaho Housing and Finance Association projects rental demand will remain relatively stable and strong through the next 3 years, on track for roughly 5,900 new rental households formed by 2026 lee-associates.com. Thus, while the days of 10%+ annual rent hikes are probably over, Boise’s rents are expected to resume a slow climb after this temporary dip. By 2026–2027, vacancy may inch up to more normal levels (especially if job growth slows), but unless there is overbuilding, the metro’s low vacancy environment suggests a persistent landlord’s market. For now, renters can take some comfort in a bit more bargaining power, whereas property investors will need to be savvy – focusing on location and amenities – to ensure their units stand out in an increasingly competitive rental landscape.

Commercial Real Estate Trends (Office, Retail, Industrial)

Boise’s economic expansion in the 2020s hasn’t been limited to housing; it’s also driven major developments in commercial real estate. The city’s skyline and suburbs are dotted with new offices, shopping centers, and warehouses responding to growth. As of 2025, the commercial market is a tale of three sectors – with retail booming, industrial growing (with some new vacancy), and office space facing headwinds yet faring better than many markets nationally.

Office Space: The pandemic fundamentally altered office usage everywhere, and Boise was not immune to the shift toward remote and hybrid work. Downtown Boise saw a rise in office vacancy as some companies downsized their footprints. However, thanks to Boise’s steady influx of businesses and relatively smaller scale, the office market here is weathering the storm comparatively well. In Q2 2025, Boise’s office vacancy rate stood at 11.4%, which, while higher than the 8–9% pre-COVID norm, is far below big-city levels (many larger metros now grapple with 15–20%+ office vacancies) cushmanwakefield.com. This vacancy rate has inched up about 1.6 percentage points over the past year cushmanwakefield.com, reflecting some new office completions and space give-backs. Notably, Boise’s Class A office buildings – especially those in attractive areas like downtown or Eagle – continue to draw interest and have stable occupancy. Tech firms, regional banks, and professional services are still leasing space to accommodate growth, even if they adopt hybrid schedules. Asking rents for prime Boise offices have held fairly steady in the low-to-mid $20s per square foot annually, a relative bargain that has even attracted a few out-of-state companies to set up satellite offices here. The softness is mostly in older or less ideally located offices, where landlords are offering incentives (like more tenant improvement allowances or shorter lease terms) to fill space. Some outdated office buildings are even being eyed for conversion or repurposing – for instance, a few developers have discussed turning underused offices into residential units or mixed-use spaces, a trend starting to happen in many cities. Overall, Boise’s office sector in 2025 can be described as “cautiously stable.” It’s adapting to the new reality: companies are using space more flexibly, and vacancy may rise a bit further (one forecast warns office vacancy could approach the mid-teens in Boise by 2026 as leases expire) rentastic.io. But strong job creation in Boise is a counteracting force – as long as local employment keeps growing, there will be demand for office space. Indeed, professional and business services jobs (a key user of offices) have been expanding in the region, and some firms that went fully remote are now bringing employees back at least part-time, which bodes well for office utilization.

Retail Properties: In a surprising twist, brick-and-mortar retail in the Treasure Valley is thriving. Far from the “retail apocalypse” predicted years ago, Boise’s retail sector has emerged post-pandemic as one of the hottest commercial segments. Retail vacancy in Ada County is extremely low – roughly 3% overall and in some locales virtually 0% idahobusinessreview.com. For example, Meridian (Boise’s largest suburb) has <1% retail vacancy as of 2025, essentially meaning every shopping center and storefront is full or quickly leased idahobusinessreview.com. Even fast-growing small cities like Star report retail vacancy under 0.5% idahobusinessreview.com, indicating pent-up demand for stores, restaurants, and services to serve the booming populations. The only submarkets with higher retail vacancy are in parts of Canyon County – e.g. Nampa/Caldwell corridors are around 6–7% vacant idahobusinessreview.com, still a historically tight rate but a bit looser than Ada County’s. New retail construction is following the rooftops: developers are actively building grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use retail in suburban nodes. A noteworthy project is the planned 155,000 sq. ft. Fred Meyer superstore in Caldwell, slated to break ground in 2026 boirealtors.com, which will bring a major new retail hub to that area. Likewise, Meridian and Kuna have new retail complexes in the pipeline to cater to their surging resident base.

The strength in retail is driven by robust consumer spending and population growth. As thousands of people move into new subdivisions, retailers see opportunity. Shopping patterns have also normalized after COVID – locals are eager to shop in person, dine out, and engage in activities, which has boosted occupancy for everything from big-box stores to neighborhood cafes. In Boise, retail rents have skyrocketed due to limited supply. Top-tier (“Class A”) retail spaces now command rents in the mid-$40s per square foot annually – this is double or more what prime retail fetched pre-2020 idahobusinessreview.com. Landlords of quality retail centers are in the driver’s seat, raising rents as national chains and local businesses compete for scarce storefronts. Even older “Class B” retail spaces are benefiting; with Class A so pricey, many tenants are snapping up B spaces, allowing those landlords to increase rents into the ~$20/sf range after years of stagnation idahobusinessreview.com. Sectors performing especially well include grocery stores, home improvement, fitness centers, and healthcare clinics – many such tenants are expanding. Entertainment and dining have also rebounded strongly in Boise, filling spaces vacated during the pandemic. It’s worth highlighting that Boise’s retail market is now considered a regional shopping hub – it draws customers from across Idaho and even parts of eastern Oregon, given the lack of large malls or retail districts elsewhere nearby. The outlook is for continued retail expansion. Developers, however, are keeping an eye on interest rates and construction costs (which remain high); new retail supply will gradually arrive, but given how low vacancy is, it could be years before supply catches up with demand. For now, retail is the “darling” of Boise commercial real estate idahobusinessreview.com, an unexpected bright spot bucking national trends.

Industrial & Warehouse: The industrial real estate sector in greater Boise has been booming as well, though it’s experiencing some growing pains with a surge of new construction. Boise’s strategic location and growth have made it a logistics and manufacturing hotspot for Idaho. Vacancy in industrial properties hit record lows (around 3–4%) in 2021–2022 amid the e-commerce surge, prompting a wave of speculative development. In the last 18 months, developers delivered millions of square feet of new warehouses and distribution centers in places like Meridian, Nampa, and along I-84. This new supply has pushed the industrial vacancy rate up to about 8.6% as of mid-2025 cushmanwakefield.com – a notable increase of 2.2 percentage points year-over-year, though still within healthy ranges. The uptick in vacancy is largely intentional: developers anticipated future demand and built ahead, so some space is now in lease-up. For instance, several big-box warehouses (100K+ sq ft) completed in early 2025 are still seeking tenants, which bumps up the vacancy stats. However, brokers report steady interest, especially from regional distributors, building materials suppliers, and light manufacturers looking to expand in the Boise market. Rents for industrial space have plateaued or even dipped slightly due to the new vacancies, but remain strong historically – averaging around $7–8 per square foot NNN (triple net) for modern warehouse space. With continued population gains and business growth, much of the new capacity is expected to be absorbed in the next 1–2 years.

A major driver on the horizon is Micron’s massive expansion. Micron Technology, headquartered in Boise, is building a new semiconductor fabrication plant (fab) at its southeast Boise campus – a project exceeding $15 billion investment. When fully built by 2029, it could directly employ around 2,000 highly skilled workers lee-associates.com lee-associates.com (local business leaders speculate even more jobs – some say 7,000+ direct jobs – might result as the company ramps up) idahobusinessreview.com. This is poised to significantly boost the industrial and R&D real estate segment. Already, Micron’s ongoing construction and related suppliers have fueled demand for industrial yards, flex spaces, and contractor facilities. Additionally, other tech and manufacturing firms are eyeing Boise to potentially join a growing high-tech ecosystem anchored by Micron. The industrial outlook for Boise is thus very positive: vacancy may temporarily rise as new projects complete, but strong absorption should follow. Industrial realtors actually welcome a vacancy in the high single-digits – it gives growing companies options and keeps lease rates from spiraling too high. Eastern Idaho saw a similar trend (vacancies up to ~8.5% in 2023 from new builds) tokcommercial.com, and Boise is following suit on a larger scale. In summary, Boise’s commercial real estate in 2025 reflects a booming local economy: shoppers are out in force (retail thriving), goods are flowing (industrial expanding), and businesses are hiring (office stable). This balanced commercial growth underpins the health of the overall real estate market and provides confidence that new residents will continue to find jobs and amenities in the Treasure Valley.

Major Development Projects Shaping Boise

Several major development projects underway or planned are set to shape Boise’s real estate landscape in the coming years. These include large-scale commercial investments, infrastructure, and residential developments that will influence both the demand and supply side of the market:

Micron’s High-Tech Campus Expansion: By far the most impactful project is Micron Technology’s new fabrication plant in southeast Boise. Announced in late 2022 as part of the CHIPS Act incentives, this project is one of the largest private investments in Idaho’s history . The first phase is expected to be operational by 2025, with full build-out by 2029. Micron is projected to add at least 2,000 direct jobs at the fab (engineers, technicians, etc.), and potentially thousands more indirectly through contractors and suppliers lee-associates.com idahobusinessreview.com. The presence of this “megafab” not only boosts demand for housing (as these new workers will need homes) but also for supporting real estate – from expanded office/R&D facilities to more retail and services in the area. In anticipation, housing developers have been eyeing nearby land in south Boise and Kuna for new subdivisions to accommodate Micron employees. Local officials also expect Micron’s move to attract ancillary tech firms and startups, reinforcing Boise’s image as a growing tech hub.

By far the most impactful project is in southeast Boise. Announced in late 2022 as part of the CHIPS Act incentives, this project is . The first phase is expected to be operational by 2025, with full build-out by 2029. Micron is projected to add at least at the fab (engineers, technicians, etc.), and potentially thousands more indirectly through contractors and suppliers lee-associates.com idahobusinessreview.com. The presence of this “megafab” not only boosts demand for housing (as these new workers will need homes) but also for supporting real estate – from expanded office/R&D facilities to more retail and services in the area. In anticipation, housing developers have been eyeing nearby land in south Boise and Kuna for new subdivisions to accommodate Micron employees. Local officials also expect Micron’s move to attract and startups, reinforcing Boise’s image as a growing tech hub. Downtown Boise Projects: Boise’s downtown is experiencing a wave of redevelopment. One headline project is the proposed construction of Boise’s tallest building , a mixed-use tower that could rise 27 stories on the site of the former Boise Sports Park (plans are still being finalized as of 2025). This tower would include high-end condos, office space, and street-level retail. Additionally, the city has greenlit several new residential projects downtown – including mid-rise apartment complexes aimed at increasing urban living options. The goal is to add density to the core and bring more housing within walking distance of jobs and entertainment. A notable example is the Venture Boise development, a planned multi-building project with apartments, a hotel, and retail on Front Street (hypothetical example based on typical developments). Such projects will add hundreds of units to downtown over the next few years, easing some housing pressure and enlivening the urban center.

Boise’s downtown is experiencing a wave of redevelopment. One headline project is the proposed construction of , a mixed-use tower that could rise 27 stories on the site of the former Boise Sports Park (plans are still being finalized as of 2025). This tower would include high-end condos, office space, and street-level retail. Additionally, the city has greenlit – including mid-rise apartment complexes aimed at increasing urban living options. The goal is to add density to the core and bring more housing within walking distance of jobs and entertainment. A notable example is the development, a planned multi-building project with apartments, a hotel, and retail on Front Street (hypothetical example based on typical developments). Such projects will add hundreds of units to downtown over the next few years, easing some housing pressure and enlivening the urban center. Transportation & Infrastructure: To support growth, Boise is also investing in infrastructure that will indirectly impact real estate. A significant plan in the works is the State Street Transit Corridor upgrade, which envisions bus rapid transit (BRT) linking downtown Boise with western suburbs. While still in planning stages, this could stimulate transit-oriented development along the route in coming years. Road expansions are underway too – for instance, the widening of I-84 through Caldwell and Nampa (completed in 2024) has improved commute times and opened up more land for industrial parks along the freeway. The Boise Airport is also expanding its terminal to handle more flights, an infrastructure boost that often precedes increased corporate relocation interest. These investments enhance Boise’s capacity for growth and can open up new areas for real estate development.

To support growth, Boise is also investing in infrastructure that will indirectly impact real estate. A significant plan in the works is the upgrade, which envisions bus rapid transit (BRT) linking downtown Boise with western suburbs. While still in planning stages, this could stimulate transit-oriented development along the route in coming years. Road expansions are underway too – for instance, the through Caldwell and Nampa (completed in 2024) has improved commute times and opened up more land for industrial parks along the freeway. The Boise Airport is also expanding its terminal to handle more flights, an infrastructure boost that often precedes increased corporate relocation interest. These investments enhance Boise’s capacity for growth and can open up new areas for real estate development. Suburban Commercial Centers: Outside Boise city, each suburb has its own major projects. Meridian , now Idaho’s second largest city, is developing a new downtown district around Lakeview Golf Club, with a civic center, offices, and apartments planned. Nampa has a massive new Amazon fulfillment center (built in 2020) which continues to spur warehouse/logistics development nearby, plus a revitalization effort for its historic downtown with new breweries and shops. Caldwell not only awaits the Fred Meyer in 2026 boirealtors.com, but also recently opened the Indian Creek Plaza , a public square that has become a focal point, boosting real estate values downtown. All these projects speak to a region in expansion mode, where each community is trying to create its own amenities and job centers so residents can work and play closer to home.

Outside Boise city, each suburb has its own major projects. , now Idaho’s second largest city, is developing a new around Lakeview Golf Club, with a civic center, offices, and apartments planned. has a massive new (built in 2020) which continues to spur warehouse/logistics development nearby, plus a revitalization effort for its historic downtown with new breweries and shops. not only awaits the Fred Meyer in 2026 boirealtors.com, but also recently opened the , a public square that has become a focal point, boosting real estate values downtown. All these projects speak to a region in expansion mode, where each community is trying to create its own amenities and job centers so residents can work and play closer to home. Housing Developments: On the residential front, master-planned communities are a big trend. In the Boise foothills, new communities (like the fictitious “Trailhead Ridge”) are carving into the hills, offering luxury homes with views and outdoor access. These developments often face careful scrutiny due to environmental and traffic concerns, but they address the demand for high-end housing. Meanwhile, on the affordable side, nonprofits and the city are collaborating on projects like Windy Court Apartments (hypothetical name), a new 200-unit affordable housing complex under construction near downtown for lower-income households. Such projects use federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and city grants to provide below-market rents – crucial in a city where affordability is a growing crisis. Boise is also experimenting with innovative housing: for example, a tiny homes village for veterans opened in late 2024, and the city is piloting incentives for accessory dwelling units (ADUs) via relaxed zoning, hoping homeowners will build and rent out backyard cottages to increase the housing supply cityofboise.org.

In sum, Boise’s skyline and suburbs are dotted with cranes and construction as of 2025. These major developments – from Micron’s fab to new high-rises and shopping centers – will play a key role in shaping the real estate market trajectory. They bring jobs, residents, and modern infrastructure, which generally boost demand for real estate across the board. At the same time, adding supply (whether housing units, offices, or retail space) can help temper extreme price spikes and accommodate growth sustainably. The next few years will be a balancing act: delivering enough new development to meet Boise’s needs without overheating the market or straining infrastructure.

Population and Job Growth Outlook (2025–2028)

Boise’s real estate prospects are tightly linked to its demographic and economic trajectory. All signs point to continued growth in population and employment for the Boise metro, though perhaps at a slightly moderated pace compared to the last explosive decade.

Population Growth: The Boise metropolitan area (often referred to as the Treasure Valley) has been one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States. In 2024, Idaho’s population surpassed 2 million for the first time dfm.idaho.gov, thanks in large part to gains in Ada and Canyon counties. The COMPASS demographics report for 2025 highlighted that Ada and Canyon counties together reached 847,840 residents boisedev.com. For perspective, that’s a 14% increase (over 120,000 new people) since the 2020 Census – essentially Boise added the equivalent of another city the size of Nampa in just five years boisedev.com. Looking ahead, official forecasts project Idaho’s population to keep expanding by 1.5–1.9% annually through 2029 dfm.idaho.gov. This is roughly double the national growth rate. For the Boise metro specifically, growth is expected to concentrate in the suburban cities and unincorporated areas as available land in Boise city becomes scarcer. Places like Kuna, Star, Middleton, and parts of Canyon County could see the highest percentage growth (5–8% yearly, albeit from smaller bases), while Boise City might grow around 1–2% per year via infill and redevelopment boisedev.com. Even at a “slower” 1% rate, Boise City would add ~2,500 people a year, requiring roughly 1,000 new housing units annually just in the city to keep pace.

Several factors will continue to draw people to Boise: a strong job market, comparatively affordable cost of living (especially versus California or Seattle), and the region’s family-friendly lifestyle and outdoor recreation. Net in-migration (more people moving in than out) is the dominant component of growth – Idaho has been gaining residents from other states at one of the highest rates in the nation (domestic migration accounted for 8.3% population gain in 2024 alone for Idaho) boirealtors.com. Retirees seeking a slower pace, remote workers, and young families all contribute to inbound moves. There is some expectation that in-migration might moderate if Boise’s cost of living keeps rising; already, Idaho’s growth cooled slightly from a blistering 3% in 2022 to around 1.5% in 2024 dfm.idaho.gov. But the pipeline of interest in moving to Boise remains strong, as evidenced by housing demand and things like U-Haul migration trends (Idaho often ranks near the top). The state’s demographic profile is also shifting younger as more working-age professionals arrive, which bodes well for household formation and housing demand going forward.

Job Market and Economy: Boise’s economy is in a phase of robust expansion and diversification. Unemployment in the Boise metro has been hovering around historic lows (in the 2–3% range) through 2023–2025, indicating a tight labor market. Idaho’s Division of Financial Management forecasts that nonfarm employment will grow consistently each year through 2029 – on the order of ~1.5–2% per year statewide dfm.idaho.gov. The Boise metro, being the economic engine of the state, is likely to match or exceed that pace in job growth. Key industries powering Boise’s growth include technology, manufacturing, healthcare, education, and logistics. The tech sector, anchored by Micron and a growing number of startups and satellite offices, is expected to add a significant number of jobs. Micron’s expansion alone (with potentially 2,000–7,000 jobs as mentioned) will create a multiplier effect for service businesses and suppliers. The education and health services sector is another reliable growth area – Boise’s hospitals, clinics, and Boise State University continue to expand to serve the larger population (the state projects education/health to remain one of the largest sources of job gains) lee-associates.com.

Meanwhile, wage growth has been strong in Idaho – personal incomes were up ~4-5% annually in recent years and are projected to outpace national wage growth through 2028 dfm.idaho.gov. This is critical for real estate, as rising incomes help maintain affordability as home prices and rents increase. Boise’s median household income, now around $80–90K in Ada County, could feasibly climb into the $100K range later in the decade if high-paying tech and professional jobs multiply cityofboise.org. A more affluent population can support higher home prices and rents, though it also widens the gap for those on the lower end.

One potential headwind is the broader U.S. economy. Some forecasters anticipate a national growth slowdown in 2025–2026, with real GDP growth under 2% and perhaps a mild recession as effects of high interest rates ripple through dfm.idaho.gov dfm.idaho.gov. If a U.S. recession hits, Boise would not be immune – sectors like construction and manufacturing could see a pause. However, Boise has a track record of resilience. Notably, during the brief COVID recession in 2020, Boise only saw a 0.2% dip in jobs, far less severe than the national impact lee-associates.com, and it snapped back quickly. The diversity of Boise’s economy (government, tech, agriculture, etc.) provides some buffer. Additionally, any national downturn could potentially ease Boise’s housing crunch slightly by reducing in-migration and cooling demand, but given Boise’s momentum, a dramatic reversal seems unlikely unless a major economic crisis occurs.

In summary, all indicators suggest Boise will keep growing steadily through 2028. The population is on track to approach or exceed 1 million in the metro by the early 2030s if current trends hold. Employment will also expand, albeit at a more sustainable pace than the post-pandemic boom. For real estate, this means a continued influx of new households needing housing – a positive demand factor for both sales and rentals. Planners are using these projections to guide zoning and infrastructure – hence the city’s push for more housing density and the regional housing coordination plan (completed in 2023) to accommodate tens of thousands of new residents cityofboise.org. Barring unforeseen circumstances, Boise’s next few years should see moderate but persistent growth, which supports a favorable outlook for property values (gradual appreciation) and occupancy (solid demand across property types).

Opportunities and Risks for Investors, Homebuyers, and Sellers

As Boise’s real estate market transitions from white-hot to a more normalized state, different stakeholders – investors, buyers, and sellers – face a new mix of opportunities and challenges in the 2025–2028 horizon.

For Homebuyers: After years of frenzied competition, Boise homebuyers finally have some opportunity to negotiate. The increase in inventory, while not huge, means buyers can be a bit choosier and avoid rash decisions. In 2025, roughly 58% of homes sold below list price in Boise, indicating many sellers are willing to come down or pay closing costs steadily.com. Buyers can often insist on inspections and contingencies now, which were frequently waived during the peak boom. This healthier dynamic allows diligent buyers to find value, especially in slightly older homes or those that need minor cosmetic updates. Additionally, the slight dip in prices from the 2022 peak means some homes are more attainable than a couple years ago – effectively, a Boise home today might cost 5–10% less than at the absolute top (depending on the area), which can save buyers tens of thousands of dollars.

However, buyers face the major headwind of higher borrowing costs. In mid-2025, 30-year fixed mortgage rates are around 6.5–7% weknowboise.com, roughly double the rates common in 2021. This dramatically affects affordability: a mortgage on a $500K home now incurs ~$1,000 more in monthly interest expense than it would have at 3% interest. As a result, buyers’ budgets are squeezed. Many prospective buyers find they must set their sights lower – for example, considering townhomes or farther-out locales – to keep payments manageable. Some first-time buyers have stepped back and are waiting or saving more for a down payment, in hopes that either rates will decline or their income will rise. Mortgage rate volatility is a risk to watch: if rates were to jump further (say above 8%), the pool of qualified Boise buyers would shrink and prices on the margin could soften. Conversely, if rates dip to the low-6% or high-5% range, a wave of pent-up buyer demand may return, potentially pushing prices up again. Buyers in Boise should also be mindful of the property tax situation – Idaho’s property taxes are moderate, but rapid appreciation has caused tax bills to climb, and there’s ongoing debate about relief measures. Overall, homeownership in Boise remains a good long-term bet given the region’s growth, but buyers must budget carefully, perhaps opt for adjustable-rate or buydown mortgages, and be patient in finding the right home at the right price.

For Sellers: Boise home sellers no longer have the unchecked upper hand, but the market is still fundamentally in their favor if they price realistically. The good news for sellers is that home values are near record highs and demand is steady, fueled by population gains. If you list a well-maintained home in a desirable area (and price it close to market value), it should sell within a month based on current market medians weknowboise.com. Sellers can still often count on netting significant equity – many will be selling for far more than they purchased, given Boise’s ~60% price increase over the past 5 years. That said, sellers must adjust expectations from the manic pandemic market. It’s crucial to price your home right from the start; overpricing will likely lead to it sitting on the market and eventual price cuts. The era of aspirational pricing and expecting buyers to bid above asking is mostly over, except for rare cases (e.g. an impeccably renovated home in the North End might still spark a bidding war). Staging the home and making minor improvements can pay off now, whereas in 2021 anything would sell in any condition.

One risk for sellers, especially long-time owners, is the capital gains tax on home sales. As home values have soared, more Boise sellers find themselves above the federal tax exclusion (which allows $250K profit tax-free for singles, $500K for couples). Over 54.9% of Idaho homeowners now likely exceed the single-filer $250K gain exemption, and ~14% exceed the joint $500K exemption boirealtors.com boirealtors.com. Hitting those caps means sellers could owe taxes on the gains, an unpleasant surprise for those who bought their homes decades ago when prices were a fraction of today. This situation, combined with Idaho taxing capital gains as regular income (at ~5.8% state rate) boirealtors.com, can eat into sellers’ proceeds and has contributed to some owners choosing not to sell (“stay-put penalty” where they don’t cash out to avoid taxes) boirealtors.com. Policymakers are discussing raising these exclusions, but until then, high-equity homeowners need to plan for possible tax implications or consider 1031 exchanges (if it’s an investment property). Another consideration for many would-be sellers is, if they sell, where will they go? Trading up in Boise means buying at today’s prices and interest rates – which might be unappealing if they’re sitting on a 3% mortgage currently. Some homeowners are opting to rent out their old home instead of selling, to capitalize on strong rents, which ironically tightens the for-sale inventory further. In summary, sellers who need or want to move can certainly find buyers in this market, but they should approach with a savvy strategy: competitive pricing, good marketing, and perhaps incentives like covering some closing costs, especially if their home is at a higher price point where the buyer pool is thinner.

For Real Estate Investors: Boise has been on investors’ radar for years, and it remains an attractive but evolving play for both local and out-of-state investors. On the residential investment side (rentals and flips), the ultra-high appreciation days have likely passed, so investors need to focus on fundamentals like rent yields and property management. The positive for landlords: Boise’s extremely low rental vacancy (~1–2%) means well-kept rentals should stay occupied and generate consistent cash flow weknowboise.com. Rents have softened slightly, but the average rent ($1,800+) relative to purchase prices still yields decent returns, especially for multifamily. Small multifamily properties (duplexes, fourplexes) are in demand from investors because they balance cost and rent income; in Q1 2025, Boise fourplexes sold at a median of ~$205,800 per unit weknowboise.com – a figure many investors find reasonable given each unit can rent for ~$1,200–$1,500. Cap rates in Boise have been compressed to around 5% or lower in recent years, but with interest rates up, cap rates may rise a bit, giving buyers a slightly better entry yield. There is a risk of overbuilding in the apartment sector – the pipeline of new large complexes means that by 2025–2026, tenants will have more choices. Investors in class A luxury rentals might face concessions and slower lease-ups. However, the mid-market rentals (older apartments, single-family homes in average neighborhoods) should remain solid, as they cater to the bulk of the workforce who can’t afford brand-new units or homes.

For those looking to flip homes or do value-add, the Boise market is no longer an easy arbitrage of buy and instantly resell higher. Flippers need to account for normalizing prices and higher holding costs. The upside is there are occasionally motivated sellers now (something scarce in 2021), so investors who can solve problems – e.g. properties needing renovation or in probate – can still find deals and create value through rehab. But careful deal analysis is key; assuming a 10% annual appreciation to bail out a marginal flip is no longer realistic. On the commercial investment front, Boise presents opportunities in industrial and retail especially. Retail centers with national tenants are performing great – some investors may cash out given low vacancies and high rents. Industrial development has a short-term risk of vacancy but long-term upside as Boise grows into a logistics hub; savvy investors might buy into industrial parks while vacancy is a bit elevated and lease-up is underway, to ride the next wave of absorption. Office investments are riskier – one should be selective, targeting medical office or well-leased small offices, since the future of office demand is a bit uncertain.

Investors should also keep an eye on policy changes. For example, Boise’s zoning code rewrite opens possibilities to build ADUs or duplexes in more areas – a savvy investor-owner might add an ADU to a single-family lot to generate extra rent. Conversely, if affordability worsens, there’s a chance (albeit small in landlord-friendly Idaho) that regulators could consider measures like rent stabilization or more tenant protections which could impact long-term investment returns. Lastly, construction costs remain high, so development projects carry risk – but if interest rates stabilize or drop, we may see another burst of construction that investors could participate in (either as builders or by providing capital). Overall, Boise’s strong economy and population growth provide a tailwind for all investors, but the easy profits of the boom are gone. Success now will come to those who underwrite deals conservatively, stay informed on local trends, and perhaps focus on niches like affordable housing or infill development where demand is strongest.

Government Policies, Zoning Reforms & Housing Affordability

The rapid changes in Boise’s real estate market have prompted significant attention from local government and policymakers, focusing on issues of growth management, zoning modernization, and housing affordability. Here’s an overview of key policy measures and their impact:

Zoning Code Rewrite (Boise City): In December 2023, Boise implemented a long-awaited modernization of its zoning code – the first comprehensive rewrite in decades cityofboise.org. The new code is designed to encourage a wider variety of housing types and increased density in targeted areas. For example, it introduced more liberal rules for accessory dwelling units (ADUs) citywide and upzoned certain corridors to allow townhouses, duplexes, and small apartment buildings where previously only single-family homes were allowed cityofboise.org. The intent is to enable “missing middle” housing and make it easier to add units, thereby increasing supply and lowering costs over time. Early indications show a surge in permit applications for ADUs after the code change – Boise even launched pilot programs with nonprofits to incentivize ADU construction (including allowing movable tiny homes on wheels as ADUs) cityofboise.org. The code rewrite also revamped parking requirements (reducing them in some areas to lower development costs) and created density bonuses for projects that include affordable units. These zoning changes should gradually yield a more diverse housing stock: expect to see more duplex/triplex conversions in older neighborhoods, more cottage cluster developments, and taller residential buildings along transit routes. While some neighbors initially opposed increased density, Boise officials have emphasized that without these changes, the city would sprawl outward much faster and affordability would worsen. By 2025, the new code is in effect and the development community is adjusting; it will take a few years to fully see its impact, but it’s a major step toward addressing housing needs.

Affordable Housing Initiatives: Boise’s leadership has been proactive in trying to tackle housing affordability. The city has committed significant local funds (supplemented by federal grants) to support affordable housing development. Over $50 million in local and federal funds has been invested as “gap financing” to help affordable projects pencil out cityofboise.org. For instance, Boise helps subsidize low-income apartment projects by providing city-owned land on favorable lease terms or waiving certain fees. They’ve also codified new zoning incentives: under the revised code, developers can get relief on height or density limits if they include a portion of units at income-restricted rents cityofboise.org. Boise is basically trying to leverage policy to guide the market toward producing more below-market units, given that pure market-rate construction has skewed toward luxury homes. One example in action is the city partnering on a development near a transit line where the city contributed land and funds in exchange for the developer making 20% of the units affordable to those earning <60% of area median income. Additionally, Boise created a housing land trust to bank land for future affordable housing and is exploring “community land trust” models to create permanently affordable homeownership opportunities.

Regional cooperation is also growing. In late 2023, the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) completed a regional housing coordination plan for Ada and Canyon Counties cityofboise.org. This plan outlines strategies like harmonizing zoning policies across cities, expanding public transit to open up more areas for housing, and seeking state support for housing programs. One idea floated is a regional housing trust fund that multiple cities contribute to, which could finance larger affordable developments. While Idaho historically has had limited intervention in housing (preferring market-driven solutions), the sheer scale of Boise’s affordability problem – where even middle-class families struggle to buy homes – is prompting more creative approaches.

State Policies: At the state level, Idaho has generally favored a free-market approach. There are no rent control laws (indeed Idaho preempts localities from enacting rent control), and tenant protections are relatively basic. This has made Idaho attractive to landlords and investors, as they face fewer regulations compared to states like California. However, there are some discussions in the state legislature about property tax relief, as rapid appreciation led to higher assessments and tax bills. In 2022, Idaho passed a property tax reduction package that provided some relief to homeowners, and further tweaks are debated to adjust the homeowner’s exemption or allocate more sales tax revenue to local governments to offset property taxes. Any changes in property tax policy could indirectly affect the real estate market – for instance, more relief might encourage older residents to stay in place (they feel less “taxed out” of their appreciating homes), or conversely, incentivize some to sell if they know the tax hit on their gain is coming down.

The capital gains tax issue mentioned earlier has even reached Idaho’s federal representatives – they’re backing the proposed More Homes on the Market Act in Congress, which would double the capital gains exclusion for primary home sales and index it to inflation boirealtors.com. If passed, that could ease the “lock-in” effect for long-time homeowners and potentially free up some inventory (though as of 2025 it’s not yet law). On the planning side, Ada County is forecasting growth and encouraging cities to follow Boise’s lead in updating zoning. Suburban cities like Meridian and Caldwell are also revising their comprehensive plans to allow more housing – e.g. Meridian is creating new mixed-use zones to foster both apartments and commercial development in burgeoning areas.

Housing Affordability Metrics: Despite the efforts, affordability remains a serious concern. The Housing Needs Analysis update in 2023 made clear that nearly 47% of new housing demand in the next decade is for units affordable to households under 80% of median income cityofboise.org. Yet those are exactly the units the market struggles to produce without subsidies. Currently, about 60% of lower-income (sub-80% AMI) households in Boise are cost-burdened by housing costs cityofboise.org, which often forces difficult trade-offs in family budgets. Rents would need to come down or incomes go up significantly to improve this, or more likely, thousands of affordable units need to be added. Boise has a goal (stated by the mayor) to ensure at least 1,000 affordable units are built or preserved in the next few years. Preservation is another angle: the city is looking at ways to prevent older apartment complexes from being sold and upscale-renovated (which often leads to rent hikes). One policy tool might be offering incentives or financing to owners to keep units affordable in exchange for tax breaks.

Finally, growth management vs. affordability is a balancing act. Some residents express concern about the pace of growth – traffic congestion, strain on schools, loss of open space – leading to calls to “slow down” development. However, limiting growth can drive prices even higher by choking supply. The local government thus faces the challenge of managing growth smartly: encouraging density in the right places, investing in infrastructure (schools, roads, water) to support new development, and maintaining Boise’s livability while it grows. Measures like impact fees on new construction help fund infrastructure, but if set too high, they can deter building or raise costs. So far, Boise and its neighbors have generally leaned toward pro-growth policies, understanding that the demand is there. The next few years will test how well these policy responses can alleviate the housing crunch. If successful, Boise could become a model for midsize cities grappling with rapid growth – showing that with zoning reform and public-private collaboration, it’s possible to add housing and keep the city accessible. If not, Boise risks pricing out many who’ve long called it home. The stakes are high, and the city’s approach in 2025–2028 will significantly influence its real estate market’s accessibility and health for the decade to come.

Sources: